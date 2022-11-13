Crofton players hoist their trophy after winning the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022

Crofton players hoist their trophy after winning the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

River Hill vs. Crofton: Class 3A field hockey state championship | PHOTOS

River Hill faced Crofton in the Class 3A state championship field hockey game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Mustang Stadium at Stevenson University.

Crofton forward Olivia Feeley, left, and River Hill midfielder Maddie Vasilios go after a ball in the 4th period of the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Crofton midfielder Karryn Dean, left, and River Hill's Maddie Vasilios go after the ball in the 3rd period in the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Crofton players hoist their trophy after winning the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Crofton players cheer for each other as they're introduced after winning the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Crofton goalies Ryleigh Osborne, left, and Downing Lose, right, embrace after their team's victory in the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Crofton defender Lyla Poknis, left, and River Hill attacker Carolyn Dzubak, right, in 3rd period action. MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Players from both teams chase a ball in the 2nd period in the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Left to right in front: Crofton's Emma Beyer, River Hill's Maddie Vasilios, River Hill's Puja Nanjappa. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

River Hill players leave the field after their loss in the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Crofton goalie and team captain Ryleigh Osborne carries the team's trophy after the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

