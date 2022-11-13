River Hill vs. Crofton: Class 3A field hockey state championship | PHOTOS

Crofton forward Olivia Feeley, left, and River Hill midfielder Maddie Vasilios go after a ball in the 4th period of the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCrofton midfielder Karryn Dean, left, and River Hill's Maddie Vasilios go after the ball in the 3rd period in the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCrofton players hoist their trophy after winning the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCrofton players cheer for each other as they're introduced after winning the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCrofton goalies Ryleigh Osborne, left, and Downing Lose, right, embrace after their team's victory in the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCrofton defender Lyla Poknis, left, and River Hill attacker Carolyn Dzubak, right, in 3rd period action. MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementPlayers from both teams chase a ball in the 2nd period in the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Left to right in front: Crofton's Emma Beyer, River Hill's Maddie Vasilios, River Hill's Puja Nanjappa. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRiver Hill players leave the field after their loss in the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCrofton goalie and team captain Ryleigh Osborne carries the team's trophy after the MPSSA 3a field hockey championship. Crofton won 2-1 against River Hill. November 12, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)