River Hill field hockey rolls past Atholton, 7-1, in 3A East Region II final

It’s difficult to imagine any team being more dominant in its division than the Atholton field hockey team. The Raiders spent their season overpowering Howard County’s weaker Division B, outscoring opponents 95-4.
That’s what made Wednesday’s Class 3A East Region II championship game against powerful River Hill so compelling. Neither Hawks coach Shelly Chamness nor many of her players knew exactly what to expect.
Once play began, however, No. 7 River Hill proved just too much to handle. Midfielder Maddie Vasilios scored three goals, and the Hawks racked up more goals in the first half than host Atholton had allowed all season in a 7-1 win.
“You just don’t know,” Chamness said. “It’s like Centennial last year,” referring to another Howard County team that excelled against lower-level competition last spring but struggled against the county’s powers this season.
“We knew it would be a tough fight, for sure, but also that they were in a lower bracket,” Vasilios said. “That kind of made us a feel a little better about ourselves.”
River Hill (13-5) advances to the Class 3A state quarterfinals, where it will face an opponent to be determined either Friday or Saturday.
The eight regional champions from each class will be reseeded, based on their regular-season winning percentage. All will be two wins away from the state finals, set for Nov. 13 at Washington College in Chestertown, where River Hill will be shooting for its first 3A crown since 2010.
After a 5-2 loss to Glenelg in last month’s county championship game, River Hill was eager to start quickly in this one, and the Hawks did just that.
They outshot Atholton, 17-0, in the first half, taking the lead 6:54 into the game when speedy midfielder Puja Nanjappa dribbled in from midfield and fired in a close-range shot. Just 1:34 later, Vasilios scored the first of her goals off a feed from senior Allison Young, and three more of River Hill’s first-quarter shots missed just wide.
“I definitely think that scoring first in our situation definitely got everybody hyped up and ready,” Vasilios said. “It just got everyone’s head in the game and let everyone know that we’ve got this. We’re here and this is it.”
River Hill led 5-0 at halftime and removed some of its defensive starters before the Raiders got on the board off a shot from junior Bella Konrad 2:33 into the third quarter. Atholton (12-1) played significantly better in the second half, getting off four shots and a pair of penalty corners, though never again striking paydirt.
“They’re playing a higher competition, but they rose to the occasion,” Atholton coach Martie Dyer said. “I thought they did a great job against River Hill, one of the teams that was in the county championship. I was really proud of them. This was their first time this season with competition like that, and I thought they stepped up.”
Goals: RH-Vasilios 3, Slade, Nanjappa, Mason, E. Dzubak; A-Konrad.
Assists: RH- C. Dzubak 2, Nanjappa, Young 2; A-Moser.
Saves: RH-Baker 0, Shafiq 3; A-Steinberg 12.
Half: River Hill, 5-0.