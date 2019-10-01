The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Sun are teaming up for the fifth consecutive season of Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown games. This year’s contest includes more schools, giveaways, Ravens players and game-day entertainment than ever before.
To determine this year’s Showdown hosts, we placed 80 Maryland high schools into five brackets based on geography. The schools that got more votes than the school they were matched up against, moved on, and the last school standing in each bracket was awarded an opportunity to host a Showdown game.
Voting has concluded.
Congratulations to Francis Scott Key, Woodlawn, Owings Mills, Elkton, and Glen Burnie for being selected as Showdown hosts.
2019 Ravens RISE Showdown Games
- Sept. 13: New Town 42, Owings Mills 8
- Sept. 20: Winters Mill 20, Francis Scott Key 17
- Sept. 27: Woodlawn 8, Towson 0
- Oct. 4: Elkton vs. Oakdale
- Oct. 11: Glen Burnie vs. North County