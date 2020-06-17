At the Quarterback Factory, Maryland athletes have a clear goal: ‘See the DMV take over college football’

“It’s been a lot of good quarterbacks over the years that have played in the Baltimore area and luckily, I’ve coached some — I coach at St. Frances and I coached at Gilman before that,” Baucia said. "We’ve had some good ones that have come since I’ve been there in 2011 until the present. We’ve been fortunate enough every year to have a Division I kid. You’ve got places like [Archbishop} Spalding, who have produced three consecutive Naval Academy guys out of their place — the last one being Jayden Umbarger last year.