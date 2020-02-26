Poly girls basketball wins third straight Baltimore City title with 52-48 victory over Western

The Poly girls basketball team had not played since Feb. 11 and showed signs of rust at times Tuesday night against rival Western. The Engineers never trailed, but battled hard in the second half as the Doves rallied.
Dasia Townes and Ajae Petty each finished with 15 points and helped No. 1 Poly do just enough to hold off No. 6 Western, 52-48, in the Baltimore City championship game at Morgan State. The Engineers have won three straight city titles.
Poly (21-1) used its size advantage to control play throughout the first half. Western (16-4) struggled to stop the Engineers as they repeatedly came up with high-percentage shots close to the basket.
That’s why Poly held a 24-13 halftime lead. The Engineers used their size and a tough zone defense to hold Western to only three first-half baskets. But the Doves ramped up their defensive pressure in the second half and made the game close as Poly had some problems on offense at times.
Still, the Engineers held on and pulled out the win.
“We saw what we have to tighten up,” Poly coach Kendall Peace-Able said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re learning how to remain poised.”
The slow start proved to be too much for Western. Poly scored the game’s first six points and pushed the lead into double digits before the Doves offense awakened in the second half.
A big reason Western’s offense fared better in the last two quarters was that its defense made life much tougher for the Engineers on offense. The Doves’ biggest player is Amya Jenkins (6 feet), who saw more playing time in the second half and gave them more of a presence inside.
Western kept shooting long 3s throughout the game, and Poly turned long rebounds into fast breaks, but the Engineers missed some good shots. The Doves began making their shots in the second half.
“We’ve always been a third-quarter team,” Western coach Kenneth Robinson said. “Our defense creates offense. I think they did a great job in the second half…[as] we told them we had to gang up on defense.”
Ny’Ceara Pryor (game-high 20 points) helped Western cut into the lead in the fourth quarter. The Doves sliced the margin to 45-44 when Pryor made three free throws with 1:57 left.
But Townes and Petty made back-to-back jumpers that stretched the lead to five with one minute remaining. Pryor made two more free throws before Petty hit one more for a 50-46 lead with 40.1 seconds left.
Mya Henson answered with a layup for Western to make it 50-48 with 27 seconds left. However, Da’Brya Clark sealed the victory for Poly with two free throws with 10.7 to go.
The Engineers made 10 of 15 attempts from the line in the fourth quarter.
Poly wants to return to the state final four once more, and this game was a good test, especially since the Engineers hadn’t played since earlier this month. Poly received a first-round bye in the Class 3A North Region and won’t play again until Monday.
“[This game] was just to see where we’re at before the states,” Townes said. “We’ve just got to keep working.”
W — Henson 5, Johnson 7, Mills 3, McMurray 5, Gray 6, Pryor 20. Totals: 11 20-27 48.
P — Wilson 4, Gross 2, Clark 5, Ferguson 2, Petty 15, Robinson 8, Townes 15. Totals: 14 23-33 52.
Halftime: P, 24-13.