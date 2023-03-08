Poly girls basketball dominates second half to defeat Oxon Hill, 53-24, to return to state championship game

WALDORF — Poly coach Kendall Peace-Able spent halftime of Tuesday night’s Class 3A state semifinal talking to her players about the opportunity to write their own story.

The defending state champion Engineers trailed by two at halftime against top-seed Oxon Hill. However, the No. 4 Engineers regrouped, dominating the Clippers in the second half to close out a 53-24 win. The Engineers outscored Oxon Hill 37-6 in the second half and moved one step closer to repeating as Class 3A state champions. They will face either No. 2 Howard or No. 3 St. Charles on Friday night at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

“It’s big for me and it just reiterates that you don’t get a second opportunity,” Peace-Able said of her team’s experience. “In the playoffs, everybody is good. It doesn’t matter what your record is through the year, it doesn’t matter who else you beat, just really focusing in on what’s going on in that time frame. What didn’t you do well? How can you fix what you didn’t do well and then moving forward. You can’t go back and get that first half, just play it forward.”

Trinity Massenburg scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the quarter as the Engineers outscored the Clippers 22-4. Her last basket epitomized her impact on both ends of the floor. The veteran forward came from her post position and blocked a perimeter jumper from the Clippers’ Damia Worthy. She quickly collected the rebound and pushed the pace in transition for a layup off the glass.

“Take my time,” Massenburg said of her biggest adjustment in the second half. “Earlier in the season, I’ve been going too fast and my coaches have been telling me, ‘Trinity you need to slow down and have control.’ That’s when I’m at my best when I have control because I’m strong enough to finish. Also, to have good energy because for me being one of the original freshmen, it’s a lot to take in because sometimes when I mess up I have to act like I didn’t and can’t show that emotion. So, I have to put in an effort to keep the energy up since I’m one of the leaders.”

The Engineers opened the game playing stifling defense but struggled to get their offense going. Poly rushed several shot attempts and led by just four after the opening quarter. Oxon Hill made its run in the second, outscoring the Engineers 10-4 over the final four minutes, sparked by 3-pointers from Madison Williams and Dashani Coleman that gave the Clippers an 18-16 lead at the half.

Taylor Addison drove inside for a layup to tie up the game on the Engineers’ opening possession of the second half. That was a common theme throughout the second half, as the Engineers efficiently converted on their layup opportunities. Poly executed a 13-0 run in the opening four minutes to take a double-digit lead.

Poly led by 14 after three quarters, but kept the continued to employ relentless defensive pressure, spearheaded by Addison and Da’Brya Clark. The senior tandem showcased their active hands by forcing several turnovers that led to transition opportunities.

“I feel like we’re pretty long,” Clark said. “So, at the top of a defense, if we put our full effort into it and play big, it’s pretty hard to score around us. We knew that.”

“All the time in practice my coaches tell me to keep my hands up,” Addison added. “So, the whole time I was just thinking about that, keeping my hands up.”

As Poly’s lead increased, so did the contributions from their depth pieces. Both freshman Chloe Mills and junior Sierra Georges scored multiple baskets in the fourth. Poly outscored Oxon Hill 15-0 in the final quarter. After the final seconds rattled off, the Engineers gathered in a celebration circle, the latest chapter in their quest to repeat as state champions.

“It’s really special because our freshman year we didn’t get to make it with the coronavirus pandemic,” senior forward Riley Holliday said. “Last year we did it for the seniors who couldn’t have that chance and now we want to do it again. This time it was really for us.”