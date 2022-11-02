Poly volleyball sweeps City to win 11th straight Baltimore City title

It’s apparent when you see her play that Arianna Durham loves volleyball. The sophomore is a team leader for Poly, despite her young age. With the way she played Tuesday at Forest Park, it was fitting that her kill down the line ended a rally by City College and gave the Engineers another Baltimore City volleyball championship, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20.

The title is the 11th straight for Poly, and the program’s 14th overall. It would be fair to say that the Engineers (11-3) are probably the area’s longest-running dynasty that you’ve never heard of.

“I’ve seen so much good volleyball this year. The coaching is so much better,” said Kendall Peace, Poly’s coach for the past 21 years. “We’ve had to come from behind a little bit tonight. I think sometimes emotions are high. We’re very young. I was proud of the effort they played with.”

The Engineers fell behind early in each of the three sets, but took control near the midpoint. City had its best set in the third, as the Black Knights (10-5) fell behind 21-12 before rallying to pull within 24-20. City fought off four match points and forced Peace to call a timeout for the first and only time of the match. After the break, Durham’s kill ended the match.

For Durham, Volleyball is her primary sport. She plays club for the Baltimore Elite Volleyball program in the offseason. This is her second title, as she started as a setter last season as a freshman.

“I used to swim for about eight years,” said Durham, now an outside hitter. “You can kind of get faster [in swimming], but with volleyball you can continue to learn and get better. I really do love the sport.”

For senior Riley Holiday, volleyball is a way to stay in shape for basketball season. Holiday played on Poly’s basketball team last year, when the Engineers — again lead by Peace — won the Class 3A state title.

“Well, volleyball and basketball have some of the same motions on the court. You jump and you have the same lateral motion,” Holiday said. “It’s a great way to stay in shape. It’s also a lot of fun.”

Holiday says the success of the team will hopefully help the sport to grow.

“Volleyball isn’t as big in the city. You don’t really see a lot of kids playing volleyball,” said Holiday. “Our team has a great chemistry, and I hope this helps to change that.”

Both teams move on to the Class 3A state playoffs. They each have a bye this week, but will play lower-seeded teams early next Monday. If they both win Monday, they could meet for the regional championship again next week, with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals.

The state level has been a challenge for Baltimore City teams, but things are beginning to improve. A few years ago, Poly almost pulled a monumental upset of Calvert County’s Huntingtown, a perennial state power, in a regional final, losing in five sets.

“A lot of different programs in the city are getting better,” Peace said. “What our programs suffer from the most is attrition. When people change jobs, people come in with different coach styles, and the kids have to adjust. That happens a lot, but we haven’t had to do that.”

For City, the loss was another opportunity to get better.

“The girls have had a great season, and I think they played very well. We took a set off of [Poly] in the regular season, so that was good,” said City coach Francesca Guy, now in her second season at the school. “We need to work a little more on our defense. Next year, we hope to do a little better.”