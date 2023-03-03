No. 3 City boys basketball has final say over rival No. 12 Poly in 67-59 win for Class 3A North Region I title

Undefeated City boys basketball put together a dominant first quarter against Poly in Thursday night’s Class 3A North Region I title game, taking an 18-point advantage over its archrival. At that moment, few in the Knights’ packed gym could have expected a close second half.

But that was exactly what happened as the resilient Engineers dug in and shockingly turned the big deficit into a four-point advantage early in the third quarter.

City is a senior-laden team that reached the state semifinals last year, and it wasn’t going to let a poor shooting game wreck its plans. The No. 3 Knights regrouped, getting 25 points from All-Metro senior forward Camerin Horton and 17 from senior guard Kyree Smith to fend off the No. 12 Engineers, 67-59.

City (25-0) advances to Saturday’s Class 3A state quarterfinals, where the eight region champions will be reseeded before the matchups are set. The Knights believe the significant test and pressure that came with Thursday’s victory will help them in state play as they eye their first championship since 2014.

“It was really about us staying poised,” Horton said. “We knew it was going to be a game of highs and lows, so we just wanted to ride the wave out and keep playing, staying with what we do.”

City's Marcus Alexander, left, goes to the basket against Poly's Marcus Matthews and Chaz Fisher in the third quarter of Thursday night's Class 3A North Region I title game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Knights were smothering on defense and dominant on the offensive boards in building a stunning 22-4 advantage after the first quarter, which included eight points from Horton.

But Poly (20-3) simply dug in by taking care of the ball, attacking the boards and making shots. Junior guard Rashid McLeod was the driving force in the early part of the comeback attempt, scoring 11 of his game-high 26 points in the second quarter. When Chaz Fisher scored an inside basket and then added two free throws with 44 seconds left in the half, the Engineers trailed just 30-26 at the break.

Poly then put together an 8-0 run to start the third quarter, getting consecutive baskets from McLeod to take a 34-30 lead two minutes into play.

The Knights were relentless getting to the basket throughout the game, and that’s how they steadied themselves. With the game tied at 44 in the closing seconds of the third quarter, Trent Egbiremolen was fouled behind the 3-point line and made all three free throws to give the Knights the lead for good.

Cit led 53-49 when Smith blocked a shot and then raced down the floor to score in transition. Another fast break from Smith was followed by two free throws from Horton that put the game away, as the Knight went ahead 62-53 with 1:24 to play.

City's Daniel Parsons, left, blocks a shot by Poly's Ziyan Gates in front of City's Camerin Horton in the second quarter of Thursday night's Class 3A North Region I title game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“This time of year, you just got to find a way to win,” City coach Omarr Smith said. “We got away from what we were doing and were a little sluggish. But to come back and regroup, late in the third, throughout the fourth and fight back and find a way to win with some resiliency is good for us. We haven’t had many of these games this year, so this will be good for us moving forward.”

Poly first-year coach Christopher Cromartie cited some miscues down the stretch that kept his team from advancing. Considering the Engineers won 15 more games than last year with only two seniors, he couldn’t have asked for much more.

“We have character guys and they’re going to keep fighting to the end,” he said. “There’s no quit in us. ... I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys and I’m so proud of them.”

P — Gaymon 4, Kutcherman 15, Gates 4, McLeod 26, Fisher 6, Matthews 2, Estep 2. Totals: 20 16-21 59

C — Parsons 3, Smith 17, Horton 25, Egbiremolen 8, Johnson 10, Alexander 4. Totals: 22 20-34 67

Half: C, 30-26