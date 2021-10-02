Former Poly basketball player Ian Wallace, a three-time state champion, dies at 19

Former Baltimore Polytechnic Institute basketball player Ian Wallace, a 2020 graduate who was part of three straight state championship teams, died Thursday night in a car accident in Baltimore County.
After graduating from Poly, Wallace, a Woodlawn resident, spent one year at Mount Zion Prep before enrolling at Morgan State University this fall. He was 19.
On Thursday night, Wallace was coming home from his job at Southern Blues restaurant in Randallstown when the accident occurred, according to his father, Ronald Wallace.
After getting called up to varsity late in his freshman season in 2017, the 6-foot-7 Wallace became a fixture for the Engineers, bringing positive energy with a selfless team-first approach. Poly became the first program to win three straight Class 3A state titles and was on its way to a fourth in Wallace’s senior year when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season before the start of the state tournament.
“Ian was as good a representative of our program that we’ve ever had as far as what we wanted to aspire to be. He was a caring teammate, committed to the group and its mission,” former Poly coach Sam Brand said. “He was just overall looked at as a positive person who always brought positive energy and he went out of his way to make people around him feel comfortable. He brought light to any situation that he was involved in and with the ups and downs that you go through in a season or general, having someone like Ian Wallace around always made things better.”
Outside of basketball, Wallace was a good student, a friend to all and had started a successful clothing line called “Forever Evol” — the last word love spelled backwards.
“Ian was one of the most respectful kids that you can have, just an awesome person, great personality, awesome teammate — all his teammates loved him,” said his father, Ronald. “As a parent, I couldn’t have asked for an easier kid to raise. He was a good student, good athlete and just an all-around great guy. Just gone too soon in my opinion.”
On Friday, many of his friends and teammates stopped by the Wallace home to provide support to the family and share warm stories. One in particular warmed Ronald Wallace’s heart.
“One of his friends came by yesterday and he asked me take a walk with him to tell me how they met in middle school,” Ronald Wallace said. “The way they met was people were making fun of him and Ian stuck up for him and told him nobody is ever going to make fun of you again. And then the next day, Ian came to school and gave the kid his sneakers and says ‘I got you brother.’
“The kid ended up going to Poly with Ian and he only played one year on [junior varsity basketball] but he played just to try to stay close to Ian. He ended up playing football at Poly. I knew a lot of his friends, but hearing those type of stories — that was his personality and everyone felt as though they were his best friend.”
Mostly a starter for the Engineers after his freshman season, Wallace hit one of the program’s biggest shots during his junior year in a highly anticipated game against private school power St. Frances. At the William Wells Classic at a packed Towson University’s SECU Arena on Jan. 25, 2019, Wallace’s jump shot with 18 seconds left was the difference in Poly’s 59-58 comeback win.
Brand said Wallace brought so much more than big points to the program.
“A lot of people aspire to be the best shooter or best passer or best defender and people don’t really understand how important it is just to have a great teammate. And that’s what I can say about Ian is he was as good of a teammate I’ve ever been around,” Brand said. “When I think how I would want people to view my own kids, that’s how I would want. Having the skill is one thing, but just being viewed as a good person that positively impacts the people around him. What bigger complement can you give someone and that’s what everyone says about Ian.”
Plans for a memorial service are incomplete.
In addition to his father, Wallace is survived by his mother, Antionette, and two older brothers, Ryan and Kyron.