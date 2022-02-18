Poly boys indoor track and field finishes second in 3A at MPSSAA championships on a day of razor-thin margins

In one corner of the Baltimore Armory was the Poly boys, who huddled around their phones to see if they held on to the MPSSAA Class 3A indoor track and field state championship.
In another corner was the Manchester Valley boys, who were also glued to their phones to see if they had enough to push past Poly.
In a third corner, the champion was decided: Huntingtown.
After all the running events were concluded, Poly held a half-point lead over Manchester Valley. The high jump had yet to be included. Once those results were added in, Mervo tied Poly. But when Huntingtown placed first, second and fifth in the shot put, the final event, it had enough points to jump everyone.
Huntingtown finished with 48.5 points, while Mervo and Poly tied for second with 37. Manchester Valley tallied 36.5 and South Hagerstown (36) rounded out the top five.
It was fitting the team race came down to the wire on a day when so many races were decided by fractions of a second.
It started early, with Talil Atkins surging late for victory in the 300 in 37.10 seconds, beating out South Hagerstown’s Cole Schlotterbeck’s 37.49.
“I’m excited to get it. It’s my first time winning states,” Atkins said. “I’ve usually gotten runner-up or third. But this is my first time winning. I’m pretty excited.”
Atkins almost made it a double. He came on late in the 500 to nearly catch Millford Mill’s Korede Otusajo, milesplit.com’s top-ranked racer in the 500 and 800 in Maryland.
“I saw him there and said, ‘All right, he’s getting a little too close. Let me just seal the deal and finish strong,’” Otusajo said. “When I went out, I felt him. I peeked to the left of me and I felt him. I saw his uniform and saw he was gaining on me. I always got to make sure where my competition is.”
Otusajo’s best race, however, is the 800.
“It was just me revving up my engines to get ready for my main race,” he said of the 500.
But if he thought Atkins gave him a push then, little did he know what was to come.
In the 800, Otusajo lined up next to Manchester Valley’s Aiden Neal, already a state champion in the 1,600. Otusajo led most of the race until Neal made a frantic rally down the home stretch. Neal lunged for the finish line, but Otusajo held him off by eight-hundredths of a second, 1:59.45 to 1:59.53.
“I feel like I did my work with that,” Otusajo said. “I got out, hoping to just maintain. I saw him coming, I gotta kick, pick up my speed.”
“He’s a great racer, a great athlete,” Neal said. “I really wanted it but he was the better racer today.”
In the final running event, the 4x400 relay, Manchester Valley and Poly battled to the end in the third heat with Poly’s Tyrese Stanley holding off the Mavericks’ Carter Knox by fourteen-hundredths of a second. However, it was South Hagerstown out of the second heat claiming first, seven-hundredths of a second faster than Poly.
Poly, however, did have its own dramatic relay win. In the 4x200, anchor Wesley Millward held off a fast-charging Vaughn Devaughn III, winning by seven-hundredths of a second.
“I knew I had to hold him off at the end,” Millward said. “I heard him breathing on my back coming through that last turn. I had to pump my arms and just finish it.
“He’s one of the fastest in the city. I knew that coming in. I never run anchor; this is my first time running anchor. I was just hoping they’d give me a good enough lead so I could finish strong.”
Devaughn already had one gold medal by that time, winning the 55 hurdles. Like so many others, the fierce competition drove him to a fast finish.
“When I started the race and through the first four hurdles, I still saw everybody next to me,” he said. “So I said, ‘I gotta go, I gotta go, I gotta go.’ I had the top time going in. So I might as well keep my title.”
Devaughn claimed a second gold medal, clearing 6 feet for first in the high jump. In a tie for second, Justin Devaughn of Mervo and Myles Taylor of Franklin each cleared 5-10.
On the girls side, Woodlawn’s Denisha Mclaurin won the 55 hurdles in 9.05 seconds, getting a gold to match the one she received last outdoor season.
“It means a lot. I was state champ last year in outdoor,” she said. “This means a lot to be state champ again in indoor.”
Mclaurin said, however, it wasn’t as simple switching from outdoor to indoor track.
“I would say its different since we’re running indoor on a gym floor as opposed to outdoor running with spikes,” she said. “It’s harder indoor because of the floor. You gotta make sure you’re not slipping.”
Much like many of the boys events, the girls’ 3,200 was a nail-biter. An 11-minute race came down to fractions of a second. Bel Air’s Elizabeth Pickett used everything she had to beat Northern’s Ella Meccia by eighteen-hundredths of a second.
“I think it just took heart,” Pickett said. “I really wanted it. I knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity It’s not every day you can run at states with amazing competition. So I really wanted it.”