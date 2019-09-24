Baltimore-area fall high school sports polls

Football
1. St. Frances, 4-1
2. Calvert Hall, 4-0
3. Mt. St. Joe, 3-1
4. Arch. Spalding, 3-1
5. Mervo, 3-0
6. Dunbar, 2-1
7. Milford Mill, 3-0
8. River Hill, 3-0
9. Glenelg, 2-1
10. McDonogh, 4-0
11. South River, 3-0
12. Franklin, 2-1
13. Arundel, 2-1
14. Arch. Curley, 4-0
15. Loyola, 4-0
Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (2-1), Harford Tech (3-0), North County (2-1), Parkville (3-0), Patapsco (3-0)
Boys soccer
1. River Hill, 6-0
2. Arch. Curley, 5-1-1
3. Mt. Saint Joe, 5-1
4. McDonogh, 4-3-1
5. Arundel, 5-1
6. Gilman, 5-1-1
7. Loyola, 3-2-1
8. Calvert Hall, 3-1-1
9. Eastern Tech, 6-0
10. Broadneck, 4-1
11. Towson, 5-0
12. Wilde Lake, 2-1
13. Hereford, 5-1
14. Friends, 5-1
15. Sparrows Point, 5-0
Others considered: Bel Air (3-3), C. Milton Wright (2-3-1), Concordia Prep (5-1), Dulaney (4-0-1), Severna Park (3-2)
Girls soccer
1. McDonogh, 6-0
2. Arch. Spalding, 6-0
3. River Hill, 3-1-2
4. Mercy, 6-1
5. South River, 4-0-1
6. Chesapeake-AA, 4-1-1
7. Century, 6-0
8. Severna Park, 4-0-1
9. Wilde Lake, 4-1
10. Harford Tech, 5-0-1
11. Sparrows Point, 4-1
12. Fallston, 5-1
13. South Carroll, 4-0
14. Towson, 3-1
15. Arundel, 4-0
Others considered: Broadneck (3-3-1), Hereford (3-3-1), Notre Dame Prep (3-3), Perry Hall (2-3)
Field Hockey
1. Garrison Forest , 8-1
2. Arundel, 4-0-2
3. Arch. Spalding, 5-2-1
4. Notre Dame Prep, 4-2-1
5. Chesapeake-AA, 6-0
6. Liberty, 7-0
7. Dulaney, 7-1
8. South River, 3-3
9. McDonogh, 4-5
10. Hereford, 3-1
11. Century, 4-2
12. Mount Hebron, 3-2
13. Severna Park, 3-2
14. St. Mary’s, 6-0
15. Broadneck, 2-3
Others considered: Fallston (5-1), Mount de Sales (5-3), South Carroll (3-3)
Volleyball
1. Reservoir; 3-0
2. Westminster; 4-0
3. Arundel; 6-0
4. Mount de Sales; 6-1
5. Glenelg; 2-1
6. Atholton; 2-2
7. Broadneck; 4-1
8. Bel Air; 5-0
9. Century; 4-1
10. Poly; 3-0
11. St. Paul’s; 5-1
12. Dulaney; 4-1
13. Western Tech; 3-1
14. River Hill; 4-0
15. Severna Park; 4-1
Other teams considered: Archbishop Spalding (4-3), Hereford (4-2), Howard (3-1), Marriotts Ridge (3-0), Mercy (4-1), Towson (3-3)
Boys cross country
1. Severna Park
2. River Hill
3. Dulaney
4. Liberty
5. Broadneck
6. South River
7. C.M. Wright
8. Gilman
9. Towson
10. Atholton
Others considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Calvert Hall, Harford Tech, Gilman, Loyola
Girls cross country
1. Howard
2. Severna Park
3. Broadneck
4. Liberty
5. Reservoir
6. Maryvale Prep
7. Bel Air
8. Hereford
9. Atholton
10. Notre Dame Prep
Others Considered: C. Milton Wright, Dulaney, Roland Park, South River, Towson
All records through Sunday’s games