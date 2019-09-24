Advertisement

Baltimore-area fall high school sports polls

Sep 24, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Tight end Zach Szyzybor and Archbishop Curley grabbed the No. 14 spot in this week's poll thanks to their fourth straight victory, a lopsided win over Gilman on Saturday.
Tight end Zach Szyzybor and Archbishop Curley grabbed the No. 14 spot in this week's poll thanks to their fourth straight victory, a lopsided win over Gilman on Saturday. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
Football

1. St. Frances, 4-1

2. Calvert Hall, 4-0

3. Mt. St. Joe, 3-1

4. Arch. Spalding, 3-1

5. Mervo, 3-0

6. Dunbar, 2-1

7. Milford Mill, 3-0

8. River Hill, 3-0

9. Glenelg, 2-1

10. McDonogh, 4-0

11. South River, 3-0

12. Franklin, 2-1

13. Arundel, 2-1

14. Arch. Curley, 4-0

15. Loyola, 4-0

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (2-1), Harford Tech (3-0), North County (2-1), Parkville (3-0), Patapsco (3-0)

Boys soccer

1. River Hill, 6-0

2. Arch. Curley, 5-1-1

3. Mt. Saint Joe, 5-1

4. McDonogh, 4-3-1

5. Arundel, 5-1

6. Gilman, 5-1-1

7. Loyola, 3-2-1

8. Calvert Hall, 3-1-1

9. Eastern Tech, 6-0

10. Broadneck, 4-1

11. Towson, 5-0

12. Wilde Lake, 2-1

13. Hereford, 5-1

14. Friends, 5-1

15. Sparrows Point, 5-0

Others considered: Bel Air (3-3), C. Milton Wright (2-3-1), Concordia Prep (5-1), Dulaney (4-0-1), Severna Park (3-2)

Girls soccer

1. McDonogh, 6-0

2. Arch. Spalding, 6-0

3. River Hill, 3-1-2

4. Mercy, 6-1

5. South River, 4-0-1

6. Chesapeake-AA, 4-1-1

7. Century, 6-0

8. Severna Park, 4-0-1

9. Wilde Lake, 4-1

10. Harford Tech, 5-0-1

11. Sparrows Point, 4-1

12. Fallston, 5-1

13. South Carroll, 4-0

14. Towson, 3-1

15. Arundel, 4-0

Others considered: Broadneck (3-3-1), Hereford (3-3-1), Notre Dame Prep (3-3), Perry Hall (2-3)

Field Hockey

1. Garrison Forest , 8-1

2. Arundel, 4-0-2

3. Arch. Spalding, 5-2-1

4. Notre Dame Prep, 4-2-1

5. Chesapeake-AA, 6-0

6. Liberty, 7-0

7. Dulaney, 7-1

8. South River, 3-3

9. McDonogh, 4-5

10. Hereford, 3-1

11. Century, 4-2

12. Mount Hebron, 3-2

13. Severna Park, 3-2

14. St. Mary’s, 6-0

15. Broadneck, 2-3

Others considered: Fallston (5-1), Mount de Sales (5-3), South Carroll (3-3)

Volleyball

1. Reservoir; 3-0

2. Westminster; 4-0

3. Arundel; 6-0

4. Mount de Sales; 6-1

5. Glenelg; 2-1

6. Atholton; 2-2

7. Broadneck; 4-1

8. Bel Air; 5-0

9. Century; 4-1

10. Poly; 3-0

11. St. Paul’s; 5-1

12. Dulaney; 4-1

13. Western Tech; 3-1

14. River Hill; 4-0

15. Severna Park; 4-1

Other teams considered: Archbishop Spalding (4-3), Hereford (4-2), Howard (3-1), Marriotts Ridge (3-0), Mercy (4-1), Towson (3-3)

Boys cross country

1. Severna Park

2. River Hill

3. Dulaney

4. Liberty

5. Broadneck

6. South River

7. C.M. Wright

8. Gilman

9. Towson

10. Atholton

Others considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Calvert Hall, Harford Tech, Gilman, Loyola

Girls cross country

1. Howard

2. Severna Park

3. Broadneck

4. Liberty

5. Reservoir

6. Maryvale Prep

7. Bel Air

8. Hereford

9. Atholton

10. Notre Dame Prep

Others Considered: C. Milton Wright, Dulaney, Roland Park, South River, Towson

Latest High School sports

All records through Sunday’s games

