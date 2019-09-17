Advertisement

Baltimore-area fall high school sports polls

Sep 17, 2019 | 4:48 PM
Anthony Behrmann has helped River Hill to a 2-0 start this season. (Nicole Munchel for the Baltimore/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Football

1. St. Frances, 3-1

2. Calvert Hall, 4-0

3. Archbishop Spalding, 3-0

4. Mount Saint Joseph, 2-1

5. Mervo, 2-0

6. Dunbar, 1-1

7. Glenelg, 2-0

8. Milford Mill, 2-0

9. River Hill, 2-0

10. McDonogh, 3-0

11. South River, 2-0

12. Franklin, 1-1

13. Northeast-AA, 2-0

14. Arundel, 1-1

15. Archbishop Curley, 3-0

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (2-0), Dundalk (1-1), Harford Tech (2-0), Howard (1-1), Loyola (3-0),

Boys soccer

1. River Hill, 3-0

2. Archbishop Curley, 2-1-1

3. Mount Saint Joseph, 2-1

4. McDonogh, 3-3-15.

5. Arundel, 3-1

6. Gilman, 3-1-1

7. Loyola Blakefield, 1-2-1

8. Calvert Hall, 1-1-1

9. Eastern Tech, 3-0

10. C. Milton Wright, 2-1-1

11. Broadneck, 2-1

12. Mount Hebron, 2-0-1

13. Wilde Lake, 0-1

14. Towson, 2-0

15. Hereford, 4-0

Others considered: Dulaney (2-0), Friends (3-1), Liberty (2-0), Severna Park (2-1), Sparrows Point (4-0), Chesapeake-AA (1-1-1)

Girls soccer

1. McDonogh, 4-0

2. Archbishop Spalding, 4-0

3. River Hill, 1-1

4. South River, 2-0-1

5. Mercy, 5-0

6. Broadneck, 3-1

7. Severna Park, 3-0

8. Century, 4-0

9. Wilde Lake, 2-1

10. John Carroll, 3-1

11. Harford Tech, 3-0-1

12. Sparrows Point, 2-1

13. Towson, 2-0

14. South Carroll, 2-0

15. Glenelg, 3-0

Others considered: Hereford (2-2-1), Notre Dame Prep (2-3), Perry Hall (0-3)

Field Hockey

1. Garrison Forest, 5-0

2. Notre Dame Prep, 3-1

3. Arundel, 2-0-1

4. Archbishop Spalding, 2-1-1

5. Chesapeake-AA, 4-0

6. Liberty, 5-0

7. Dulaney, 4-1

8. South River, 1-2

9. McDonogh, 1-2

10. Severna Park, 2-1

11. Broadneck, 1-2

12. C. Milton Wright, 1-1

13. Hereford, 1-1

14. St. Mary’s, 4-0

15. Glenelg, 0-1

Others considered: Bel Air (3-2), Catonsville (3-0), Franklin 2-0, Maryvale (3-2), South Carroll (2-2)

Volleyball

1. Broadneck, 3-0

2. Reservoir, 2-0

3. Westminster, 2-0

4. Arundel, 4-0

5. Glenelg, 1-1

6. Atholton, 1-1

7. Mount de Sales, 3-1

8. Century, 3-0

9. Bel Air, 4-0

10. Hereford, 3-0

11. Poly, 1-0

12. St. Paul’s, 5-0

13. Western Tech, 2-0

14. Severna Park, 3-0

15. River Hill, 2-0

Others considered: Howard (2-0), Marriotts Ridge (2-0), McDonogh (3-1), South River (1-1), Towson (1-2)

Boys cross country

1. Severna Park

2. River Hill

3. Dulaney

4. Calvert Hall

5. Towson

6. Liberty

7. Loyola

8. Hereford

9. Harford Tech

10. Broadneck

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, C. Milton Wright, Gilman, South Carroll, South River

Girls cross country

1. Howard

2. Severna Park

3. Dulaney

4. Broadneck

5. Hereford

6. Maryvale Prep

7. Towson

8. Atholton

9. Liberty

10. Notre Dame Prep

Others Considered: Bel Air, C. Milton Wright, Mount de Sales, Roland Park Country School, South River

All records through Sunday’s games

