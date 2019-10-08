xml:space="preserve">
River Hill's Alex Krause and Wilde Lake's Thomas Brinkley battle during the second period at River Hill High School last week. Wilde Lake knocked River Hill from its unbeaten perch.
Football

1. St. Frances, 6-1

2. Mt. St. Joe, 5-1

3. McDonogh, 6-0

4. Arch. Spalding, 4-2

5. Mervo, 5-0

6. Dunbar, 4-1

7. Calvert Hall, 4-2

8. South River, 5-0

9. Franklin, 4-1

10. Loyola, 5-0

11. Milford Mill, 4-1

12. Marriotts Ridge, 4-1

13. River Hill, 4-1

14. Harford Tech, 5-0

15. Parkville, 5-0

Others considered: Edmondson (4-1), John Carroll (4-1), New Town (4-1), Old Mill (4-1), St. Mary’s (4-2)

Boys soccer

1. Arch. Curley, 10-1-1

2. Mt. St. Joe, 8-2-1

3. River Hill, 9-1

4. McDonogh, 8-3-1

5. Arundel, 8-1-1

6. Loyola Blakefield, 5-3-2

7. Eastern Tech, 10-0

8. Gilman, 7-4-1

9. Hereford, 9-1

10. Calvert Hall, 5-4-1

11. Towson, 8-1

12. Wilde Lake, 5-2

13. C. Milton Wright, 6-3-1

14. Severna Park, 6-2-2

15. Annapolis, 7-1

Others considered: Bel Air (7-3), Broadneck (6-3), Concordia Prep (10-1), Dulaney (6-2-1), Friends (9-2), Liberty (6-1-1)

Girls soccer

1. Arch. Spalding, 8-0-1

2. Mercy, 8-1

3. McDonogh, 8-1

4. South River, 8-0-2

5. Severna Park, 8-0-2

6. Century, 10-0

7. Arundel, 7-1

8. Sparrows Point, 7-1-1

9. Fallston, 6-1

10. Wilde Lake, 6-2

11. CM Wright, 5-1-1

12. Marriotts Ridge, 7-1

13. Chesapeake-AA, 5-2-2

14. River Hill, 4-4-1

15. Towson, 6-2-1

Others considered: Broadneck (5-4-1), Hereford (6-5-10), Notre Dame Prep (5-4), Reservoir (2-2-3), South Carroll (6-1)

Field Hockey

1. Garrison Forest, 10-2

2. Arch. Spalding, 11-2-1

3. Liberty, 11-0

4. Severna Park, 7-2

5. Arundel, 8-1-2

6. Notre Dame Prep, 5-5-2

7. McDonogh, 6-6-1

8. Hereford, 8-1

9. Dulaney, 9-2

10. Century, 8-2

11. Broadneck, 6-3

12. Mount Hebron, 6-2

13. Chesapeake-AA, 7-4

14. South River, 6-5

15. St. Mary’s, 7-1

Others considered: Fallston (8-3), Mount de Sales (8-4), South Carroll (6-4)

Volleyball

1. Westminster, 7-0

2. Arundel, 10-0

3. Mount de Sales, 11-1

4. Broadneck, 7-1

5. Bel Air, 9-1

6. Century, 7-1

7. Glenelg, 4-3

8. Reservoir, 5-2

9. Atholton, 4-3

10. Poly, 6-0

11. Howard, 6-1

12. Dulaney, 7-1

13. Severna Park, 6-3

14. Maryvale, 9-2

15. Marriotts Ridge, 5-0

Others considered: Hereford (8-2), Mount Hebron (7-0), St. Mary’s (10-2), St. Paul’s (7-3), Western Tech (5-2).

Boys cross country

1. Severna Park

2. River Hill

3. Dulaney

4. Liberty

5. Broadneck

6. South River

7. C.M. Wright

8. Gilman

9. Towson

10. Atholton

Others considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Calvert Hall, Harford Tech, Gilman, Loyola

Girls cross country

1. Howard

2. Severna Park

3. Broadneck

4. Liberty

5. Reservoir

6. Maryvale Prep

7. Bel Air

8. Hereford

9. Atholton

10. Notre Dame Prep

Others Considered: C. Milton Wright, Dulaney, Roland Park, South River, Towson

All records through Sunday’s games

