Football
1. St. Frances, 8-1
2. McDonogh, 9-0
3. Mount Saint Joseph, 7-2
4. Mervo, 8-0
5. Calvert Hall, 7-2
6. Dunbar, 7-1
7. Archbishop Spalding, 5-4
8. South River, 8-0
9. Franklin, 6-2
10. Milford Mill, 7-1
11. Loyola, 7-1
12. River Hill, 7-1
13. Harford Tech, 8-0
14. Parkville, 8-0
15. Meade, 6-2
Others considered: Edmondson-Westside (6-2), Westminster (6-2), Old Mill (6-2), Marriotts Ridge (6-2), Dundalk (5-3), Liberty (5-3)
Boys soccer
1. Archbishop Curley, 15-2-1
2. McDonogh, 13-4-1
3. Mount Saint Joseph, 13-3-1
4. River Hill, 13-2
5. Loyola Blakefield, 10-4-2
6. Hereford, 12-3-1
7. Calvert Hall, 8-6-1
8. Arundel, 12-2-1
9. C. Milton Wright, 11-4-1
10. Towson, 10-2
11. Eastern Tech, 13-2
12. Severna Park, 10-2-3
13. Liberty, 11-1-1
14. Annapolis, 12-2
15. Gilman, 9-7-1
Others considered: Bel Air (10-5), Century (12-4), Concordia Prep (15-2), Howard (10-4-1), Wilde Lake (8-3-1)
Girls soccer
1. McDonogh, 14-1
2. Archbishop Spalding, 12-1-1
3. Mercy, 13-2
4. South River, 14-0-2
5. Century, 14-0
6. Severna Park, 12-2-2
7. Sparrows Point, 12-1-1
8. Marriotts Ridge, 11-2
9. Towson, 9-4-1
10. Arundel, 10-3
11. River Hill, 9-4-2
12. Liberty, 12-3
13. Fallston, 11-2
14. Chesapeake-AA, 10-3-2
15. Wilde Lake, 10-4-1
Others considered: Broadneck (9-5-1), Hereford (10-5-1), Mount de Sales (12-1), St. Paul’s (8-5)
Field Hockey
1. Archbishop Spalding, 16-2-1
2. Garrison Forest, 14-3-1
3. Liberty, 14-0
4. Severna Park, 11-2
5. McDonogh, 10-7-2
6. Arundel, 11-2-2
7. Hereford, 11-2
8. Dulaney, 12-3
9. Notre Dame Prep, 8-8-2
10. Century, 10-4
11. Broadneck, 9-3
12. Mount Hebron, 11-3
13. Mount de Sales, 9-5-1
14. Bryn Mawr, 8-3-1
15. Chesapeake-AA, 9-5
Others considered: Fallston (11-3), Severn (11-4-1), South Carroll (7-5), South River (7-7). St. Mary’s (9-2-1)
Volleyball
1. Westminster, 14-0
2. Arundel, 14-0
3. Mount de Sales, 18-2
4. Broadneck, 11-2
5. Bel Air, 12-1
6. Century, 12-2
7. Maryvale, 16-3
8. Mount Hebron, 11-1
9. Glenelg, 9-5
10. Severna Park, 12-3
11. Marriotts Ridge, 13-1
12. Howard, 11-3
13. Poly, 10-1
14. Atholton, 9-5
15. Hereford, 11-4
Others considered: Dulaney (10-4), Reservoir (9-5), St. Mary’s (16-3), St. Paul’s (11-5), Western Tech (11-2)
Boys cross country
1. Severna Park
2. River Hill
3. Dulaney
4. Liberty
5. C. Milton Wright
6. Broadneck
7. Towson
8. Archbishop Spalding
9. South Carroll
10. Fallston
Others considered: Calvert Hall, Centennial, Century, Hereford, Loyola Blakefield
Girls cross country
1. Howard
2. Severna Park
3. Liberty
4. Bel Air
5. Dulaney
6. Broadneck
7. Hereford
8. Towson
9. Maryvale Prep
10. South Carroll
Others Considered: Arundel, Centennial, C. Milton Wright, Notre Dame Prep, River Hill
All records through Sunday’s games