Football

1. St. Frances, 7-1

2. McDonogh, 8-0

3. Mount Saint Joseph, 6-2

4. Mervo, 7-0

5. Calvert Hall, 6-2

6. Archbishop Spalding, 5-3

7. Dunbar, 6-1

8. South River, 7-0

9. Franklin, 6-1

10. Milford Mill, 6-1

11. Loyola, 6-1

12. River Hill, 6-1

13. Harford Tech, 7-0

14. Parkville, 7-0

15. Old Mill, 6-1

Others considered: Edmondson (6-1), Meade (5-2), New Town (5-2), Westminster (5-2), Liberty (5-2)

Boys soccer

1. Archbishop Curley, 13-2-1

2. McDonogh, 11-4-1

3. Mount Saint Joseph, 11-3-1

4. River Hill, 12-2

5. Loyola Blakefield, 8-4-2

6. Towson, 9-1

7. Calvert Hall, 7-5-1

8. Annapolis, 11-1

9. Hereford, 11-2-1

10. Arundel, 11-2-1

11. Eastern Tech, 12-2

12. C. Milton Wright, 9-4-1

13. Liberty, 10-1-1

14. Severna Park, 9-2-3

15. Gilman, 8-7-1

Others considered: Bel Air (9-4), Century (11-4), Concordia Prep (13-2), Friends (12-3), Old Mill (10-3-1), Wilde Lake (7-3-1)

Girls soccer

1. Archbishop Spalding, 10-01

2. McDonogh, 11-1

3. Mercy, 10-2

4. South River, 10-0-2

5. Severna Park, 10-0-2

6.Century, 12-0

7. Arundel, 8-2

8. Sparrows Point, 9-1-1

9. Fallston, 8-1

10. Wilde Lake, 8-2

11. Chesapeake-AA, 7-2-2

12. Towson, 7-3-1

13. Marriotts Ridge, 8-2

14. River Hill, 6-4-2

15. Wilde Lake, 6-4

Others considered: Broadneck(7-4-1), Hereford (8-5-1), Reservoir (4-3-3), South Carroll (8-1)

Field Hockey

1. Archbishop Spalding, 14-2-1

2. Garrison Forest, 13-3

3. Liberty, 14-0

4. Severna Park, 10-2

5. Arundel, 11-1-2

6. McDonogh, 9-7-1

7. Hereford, 11-2

8. Dulaney, 12-3

9. Notre Dame Prep, 6-8-2

10. Century, 10-4

11. Broadneck, 9-3

12. St. Mary’s, 9-1-1

13. Mount Hebron, 11-3

14. Mount de Sales, 9-4-1

15. Chesapeake-AA, 9-5

Others considered: Bryn Mawr (6-3-1), Fallston (11-3), Marriotts Ridge (7-5-1), Severn (10-3-1), South Carroll (7-5), South River (7-7)

Volleyball

1. Westminster, 11-0

2. Arundel, 13-0

3. Mount de Sales, 14-2

4. Broadneck, 9-2

5. Bel Air, 10-1

6. Century, 10-2

7. Glenelg, 8-4

8. Mount Hebron, 11-1

9. Maryvale, 14-2

10. Poly, 8-0

11. Marriotts Ridge, 11-1

12. Severna Park, 10-3

13. Howard, 9-3

14. Dulaney, 9-2

15. Atholton, 7-5

Others considered: Hereford (10-3), Reservoir (9-3), St. Mary’s (13-3), St. Paul’s (10-4), Western Tech (8-2)

Boys cross country

1. Severna Park

2. River Hill

3. Dulaney

4. Liberty

5. South River

6. Broadneck

7. C. Milton Wright

8. Arch. Spalding

9. Towson

10. Arundel

Others considered: Atholton, Bel Air, Calvert Hall, Harford Tech, Loyola Blakefield

Girls cross country

1. Howard

2. Severna Park

3. Broadneck

4. Liberty

5. Reservoir

6. Bel Air

7. Hereford

8. Dulaney

9. Towson

10. Maryvale Prep

Others considered: Atholton, C. Milton Wright, Dulaney, Notre Dame Prep, Roland Park Country School, South River

Latest High School sports

All records through Sunday’s games

