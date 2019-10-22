Football
1. St. Frances, 7-1
2. McDonogh, 8-0
3. Mount Saint Joseph, 6-2
4. Mervo, 7-0
5. Calvert Hall, 6-2
6. Archbishop Spalding, 5-3
7. Dunbar, 6-1
8. South River, 7-0
9. Franklin, 6-1
10. Milford Mill, 6-1
11. Loyola, 6-1
12. River Hill, 6-1
13. Harford Tech, 7-0
14. Parkville, 7-0
15. Old Mill, 6-1
Others considered: Edmondson (6-1), Meade (5-2), New Town (5-2), Westminster (5-2), Liberty (5-2)
Boys soccer
1. Archbishop Curley, 13-2-1
2. McDonogh, 11-4-1
3. Mount Saint Joseph, 11-3-1
4. River Hill, 12-2
5. Loyola Blakefield, 8-4-2
6. Towson, 9-1
7. Calvert Hall, 7-5-1
8. Annapolis, 11-1
9. Hereford, 11-2-1
10. Arundel, 11-2-1
11. Eastern Tech, 12-2
12. C. Milton Wright, 9-4-1
13. Liberty, 10-1-1
14. Severna Park, 9-2-3
15. Gilman, 8-7-1
Others considered: Bel Air (9-4), Century (11-4), Concordia Prep (13-2), Friends (12-3), Old Mill (10-3-1), Wilde Lake (7-3-1)
Girls soccer
1. Archbishop Spalding, 10-01
2. McDonogh, 11-1
3. Mercy, 10-2
4. South River, 10-0-2
5. Severna Park, 10-0-2
6.Century, 12-0
7. Arundel, 8-2
8. Sparrows Point, 9-1-1
9. Fallston, 8-1
10. Wilde Lake, 8-2
11. Chesapeake-AA, 7-2-2
12. Towson, 7-3-1
13. Marriotts Ridge, 8-2
14. River Hill, 6-4-2
15. Wilde Lake, 6-4
Others considered: Broadneck(7-4-1), Hereford (8-5-1), Reservoir (4-3-3), South Carroll (8-1)
Field Hockey
1. Archbishop Spalding, 14-2-1
2. Garrison Forest, 13-3
3. Liberty, 14-0
4. Severna Park, 10-2
5. Arundel, 11-1-2
6. McDonogh, 9-7-1
7. Hereford, 11-2
8. Dulaney, 12-3
9. Notre Dame Prep, 6-8-2
10. Century, 10-4
11. Broadneck, 9-3
12. St. Mary’s, 9-1-1
13. Mount Hebron, 11-3
14. Mount de Sales, 9-4-1
15. Chesapeake-AA, 9-5
Others considered: Bryn Mawr (6-3-1), Fallston (11-3), Marriotts Ridge (7-5-1), Severn (10-3-1), South Carroll (7-5), South River (7-7)
Volleyball
1. Westminster, 11-0
2. Arundel, 13-0
3. Mount de Sales, 14-2
4. Broadneck, 9-2
5. Bel Air, 10-1
6. Century, 10-2
7. Glenelg, 8-4
8. Mount Hebron, 11-1
9. Maryvale, 14-2
10. Poly, 8-0
11. Marriotts Ridge, 11-1
12. Severna Park, 10-3
13. Howard, 9-3
14. Dulaney, 9-2
15. Atholton, 7-5
Others considered: Hereford (10-3), Reservoir (9-3), St. Mary’s (13-3), St. Paul’s (10-4), Western Tech (8-2)
Boys cross country
1. Severna Park
2. River Hill
3. Dulaney
4. Liberty
5. South River
6. Broadneck
7. C. Milton Wright
8. Arch. Spalding
9. Towson
10. Arundel
Others considered: Atholton, Bel Air, Calvert Hall, Harford Tech, Loyola Blakefield
Girls cross country
1. Howard
2. Severna Park
3. Broadneck
4. Liberty
5. Reservoir
6. Bel Air
7. Hereford
8. Dulaney
9. Towson
10. Maryvale Prep
Others considered: Atholton, C. Milton Wright, Dulaney, Notre Dame Prep, Roland Park Country School, South River
All records through Sunday’s games