Football
1. St. Frances, 5-1
2. Mount Saint Joseph, 4-1
3. Archbishop Spalding, 4-1
4. Calvert Hall, 4-1
5. Mervo, 4-0
6. Dunbar, 3-1
7. McDonogh, 5-0
8. South River, 4-0
9. Franklin, 3-1
10. Loyola, 5-0
11. Milford Mill, 3-1
12. Marriotts Ridge, 3-1
13. River Hill, 3-1
14. Harford Tech, 4-0
15. Edmondson, 4-0
Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (3-1), Archbishop Curley (4-1), New Town (3-1), Old Mill (3-1), Parkville (3-0)
Boys soccer
1. River Hill, 8-0
2. Archbishop Curley, 8-1-1
3. Mount Saint Joseph, 6-2-1
4. McDonogh, 6-3-1
5. Arundel, 6-1-1
6. Loyola Blakefield, 3-3-2
7. Gilman, 5-3-1
8. Eastern Tech, 7-0
9. Calvert Hall, 4-2-1
10. Hereford, 7-1
11. Towson, 6-1
12. Broadneck, 5-2
13. Severna Park, 4-2-1
14. Dulaney, 6-0-1
15. C. Milton Wright, 4-3-1
Others considered: Bel Air (5-3), Century (7-2), Concordia Prep (6-2), Friends (7-2), Wilde Lake (3-2)
Girls soccer
1. Archbishop Spalding, 7-0-1
2. Mercy, 7-1
3. McDonogh, 6-1
4. South River, 7-0-1
5. Severna Park, 6-0-1
6. Century, 8-0
7. Wilde Lake, 6-1
8. Sparrows Point, 6-1
9. Harford Tech, 6-0-2
10. Arundel, 5-1
11. Fallston, 6-1
12. South Carroll, 5-0
13. Chesapeake-AA, 5-2-1
14. River Hill, 2-4-2
15. C.M. Wright, 4-1-1
Others considered: Broadneck (3-4-1), Notre Dame Prep (4-3), Perry Hall (3-4), Towson (4-2)
Field Hockey
1. Garrison Forest, 9-2
2. Archbishop Spalding, 8-2-1
3. Notre Dame Prep, 5-4-1
4. McDonogh, 6-5
5. Liberty, 9-0
6. Severna Park, 5-2
7. Dulaney, 8-1
8. Arundel, 6-1-2
9. Hereford, 6-1
10. Chesapeake-AA, 7-2
11. Century, 6-2
12. Mount Hebron, 5-2
13. Broadneck, 4-3
14. South River, 5-4
15. St. Mary’s, 7-1
Others considered: Bryn Mawr (5-1), Mount de Sales (7-3), South Carroll (6-3)
Volleyball
1. Westminster, 6-0
2. Arundel, 8-0
3. Mount de Sales, 9-1
4. Broadneck, 6-1
5. Reservoir, 4-1
6. Glenelg, 3-2
7. Bel Air, 7-1
8. Atholton, 3-3
9. Century, 5-1
10. Poly, 5-0
11. St. Paul’s, 6-2
12. Howard, 5-1
13. Dulaney, 6-1
14. Severna Park, 5-3
15. Maryvale, 6-2
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (5-5), Hereford (6-2), Marriotts Ridge (4-0), St. Mary’s (8-2), Western Tech (3-2)
Boys cross country
1. Severna Park
2. River Hill
3. Dulaney
4. Liberty
5. Broadneck
6. South River
7. C.M. Wright
8. Gilman
9. Towson
10. Atholton
Others considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Calvert Hall, Harford Tech, Gilman, Loyola
Girls cross country
1. Howard
2. Severna Park
3. Broadneck
4. Liberty
5. Reservoir
6. Maryvale Prep
7. Bel Air
8. Hereford
9. Atholton
10. Notre Dame Prep
Others Considered: C. Milton Wright, Dulaney, Roland Park, South River, Towson
All records through Sunday’s games