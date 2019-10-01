xml:space="preserve">
Sarah Anderson, top and Westminster are unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in volleyball.
Sarah Anderson, top and Westminster are unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in volleyball. (Bill Ryan/ For Carroll County Ti/Carroll County Times)

Football

1. St. Frances, 5-1

2. Mount Saint Joseph, 4-1

Advertisement

3. Archbishop Spalding, 4-1

4. Calvert Hall, 4-1

5. Mervo, 4-0

[More from sports] Five things we learned about the Orioles’ rebuild in 2019, and what they mean for the offseason and beyond »

6. Dunbar, 3-1

7. McDonogh, 5-0

8. South River, 4-0

9. Franklin, 3-1

10. Loyola, 5-0

[More from sports] The weird stat that defines the Ravens’ up-and-down season »

11. Milford Mill, 3-1

12. Marriotts Ridge, 3-1

13. River Hill, 3-1

14. Harford Tech, 4-0

15. Edmondson, 4-0

[More from sports] Ravens cut outside linebacker Tim Williams, a 2017 third-round draft pick »

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (3-1), Archbishop Curley (4-1), New Town (3-1), Old Mill (3-1), Parkville (3-0)

Advertisement

Boys soccer

1. River Hill, 8-0

2. Archbishop Curley, 8-1-1

3. Mount Saint Joseph, 6-2-1

4. McDonogh, 6-3-1

[More from sports] Ravens’ John Harbaugh defends Earl Thomas’ decision to not run after Nick Chubb: ‘I take him at his word’ »

5. Arundel, 6-1-1

6. Loyola Blakefield, 3-3-2

7. Gilman, 5-3-1

8. Eastern Tech, 7-0

9. Calvert Hall, 4-2-1

[More from sports] Ravens team site alleges Marlon Humphrey didn’t choke Odell Beckham Jr., Browns’ Freddie Kitchens responds »

10. Hereford, 7-1

11. Towson, 6-1

12. Broadneck, 5-2

13. Severna Park, 4-2-1

14. Dulaney, 6-0-1

15. C. Milton Wright, 4-3-1

Others considered: Bel Air (5-3), Century (7-2), Concordia Prep (6-2), Friends (7-2), Wilde Lake (3-2)

Girls soccer

1. Archbishop Spalding, 7-0-1

2. Mercy, 7-1

3. McDonogh, 6-1

4. South River, 7-0-1

5. Severna Park, 6-0-1

6. Century, 8-0

7. Wilde Lake, 6-1

8. Sparrows Point, 6-1

9. Harford Tech, 6-0-2

10. Arundel, 5-1

11. Fallston, 6-1

12. South Carroll, 5-0

13. Chesapeake-AA, 5-2-1

14. River Hill, 2-4-2

15. C.M. Wright, 4-1-1

Others considered: Broadneck (3-4-1), Notre Dame Prep (4-3), Perry Hall (3-4), Towson (4-2)

Field Hockey

1. Garrison Forest, 9-2

2. Archbishop Spalding, 8-2-1

3. Notre Dame Prep, 5-4-1

4. McDonogh, 6-5

5. Liberty, 9-0

6. Severna Park, 5-2

7. Dulaney, 8-1

8. Arundel, 6-1-2

9. Hereford, 6-1

10. Chesapeake-AA, 7-2

11. Century, 6-2

12. Mount Hebron, 5-2

13. Broadneck, 4-3

14. South River, 5-4

15. St. Mary’s, 7-1

Others considered: Bryn Mawr (5-1), Mount de Sales (7-3), South Carroll (6-3)

Volleyball

1. Westminster, 6-0

2. Arundel, 8-0

3. Mount de Sales, 9-1

4. Broadneck, 6-1

5. Reservoir, 4-1

6. Glenelg, 3-2

7. Bel Air, 7-1

8. Atholton, 3-3

9. Century, 5-1

10. Poly, 5-0

11. St. Paul’s, 6-2

12. Howard, 5-1

13. Dulaney, 6-1

14. Severna Park, 5-3

15. Maryvale, 6-2

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (5-5), Hereford (6-2), Marriotts Ridge (4-0), St. Mary’s (8-2), Western Tech (3-2)

Boys cross country

1. Severna Park

2. River Hill

3. Dulaney

4. Liberty

5. Broadneck

6. South River

7. C.M. Wright

8. Gilman

9. Towson

10. Atholton

Others considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Calvert Hall, Harford Tech, Gilman, Loyola

Girls cross country

1. Howard

2. Severna Park

3. Broadneck

4. Liberty

5. Reservoir

6. Maryvale Prep

7. Bel Air

8. Hereford

9. Atholton

10. Notre Dame Prep

Others Considered: C. Milton Wright, Dulaney, Roland Park, South River, Towson

Latest High School sports

All records through Sunday’s games

Advertisement
Advertisement