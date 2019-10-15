xml:space="preserve">
Mount Saint Joseph and Ty Stroud, left, battled for a ball with Calvert Hall's Liam Giblin during the Gaels' 3-0 victory. Mount Saint Joseph took over the top spot in The Baltimore Sun's boys soccer rankings.
Mount Saint Joseph and Ty Stroud, left, battled for a ball with Calvert Hall's Liam Giblin during the Gaels' 3-0 victory. Mount Saint Joseph took over the top spot in The Baltimore Sun's boys soccer rankings. (By Steve Ruark/Steve Ruark / For BSMG)

Football

1. St. Frances, 6-1

2. Mount Saint Joseph, 6-1

Advertisement

3. McDonogh, 7-0

4. Archbishop Spalding, 5-2

5. Mervo, 6-0

[More from sports] Preston: Can Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hold up at this pace for the rest of the season? »

6. Dunbar, 5-1

7. Calvert Hall, 5-2

8. South River, 6-0

9. Franklin, 5-1

10. Loyola, 6-0

[More from sports] Former Ravens WR Anquan Boldin’s cousin was killed by an officer. Now he’s calling for police accountability. »

11. Milford Mill, 5-1

12. River Hill, 5-1

13. Harford Tech, 6-0

14. Parkville, 6-0

15. Old Mill, 5-1

[More from sports] Ravens bring back Bennett Jackson after rash of safety injuries, place DeShon Elliott on IR »

Others considered: Edmondson (5-1), Meade (4-2), New Town (5-1), Westminster (4-2), Liberty (4-2)

Advertisement

Boys soccer

1. Mount Saint Joseph, 10-2-1

2. Archbishop Curley, 11-2-1

3. River Hill, 11-1

4. McDonogh, 9-4-1

[More from sports] College football overreaction index, Week 7: Is Georgia missing the playoff?; call it the ‘Power 6’ now »

5. Arundel, 10-1-1

6. Loyola Blakefield, 8-3-2

7. Eastern Tech, 12-0

8. Calvert Hall, 6-5-1

9. Hereford, 10-1-1

[More from sports] Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals »

10. Towson, 8-1

11. Wilde Lake, 7-2

12. C. Milton Wright, 8-3-1

13. Gilman, 7-6-1

14. Severna Park, 8-2-2

15. Annapolis, 9-1

Others considered: Bel Air (9-3), Broadneck (7-5), Century (11-3), Concordia Prep (11-2), Friends (11-2), Liberty (7-1-1), Old Mill (8-3-1)

Girls soccer

1. Archbishop Spalding, 10-01

2. McDonogh, 11-1

3. Mercy, 10-2

4. South River, 10-0-2

5. Severna Park, 10-0-2

6.Century, 12-0

7. Arundel, 8-2

8. Sparrows Point, 9-1-1

9. Fallston, 8-1

10. Wilde Lake, 8-2

11. Chesapeake-AA, 7-2-2

12. Towson, 7-3-1

13. Marriotts Ridge, 8-2

14. River Hill, 6-4-2

15. Wilde Lake, 6-4

Others considered: Broadneck(7-4-1), Hereford (8-5-1), Reservoir (4-3-3), South Carroll (8-1)

Field Hockey

1. Garrison Forest, 12-2

2. Archbishop Spalding, 12-2-1

3. Liberty, 13-0

4. Severna Park, 9-2

5. Arundel, 10-1-2

6. Notre Dame Prep, 6-6-2

7. McDonogh, 8-6-1

8. Hereford, 9-2

9. Dulaney, 11-2

10. Century, 9-2

11. Broadneck,8-3

12. St. Mary’s, 8-1

13. Mount Hebron, 8-3

14. Mount de Sales, 9-4 -

15. Chesapeake-AA, 8-5

Others considered: Fallston (10-3), Marriotts Ridge (6-5-1), South River (6-7), Westminster (10-4)

Volleyball

1. Westminster, 9-0

2. Arundel, 11-0

3. Mount de Sales, 13-1

4. Broadneck, 8-1

5. Bel Air, 9-1

6. Century, 9-1

7. Glenelg, 4-3

8. Reservoir, 7-2

9. Atholton, 6-3

10. Poly, 8-0

11. Dulaney, 8-1

12. Severna Park, 8-3

13. Marriotts Ridge, 8-0

14. Maryvale, 11-2

15. Hereford, 9-2

Other considered: Howard (6-3), Mount Hebron (8-1), St. Mary’s (12-3), St. Paul’s (9-3), Western Tech (7-2)

Boys cross country

1. Severna Park

2. River Hill

3. Dulaney

4. Liberty

5. South River

6. Broadneck

7. C. Milton Wright

8. Arch. Spalding

9. Towson

10. Arundel

Others considered: Atholton, Bel Air, Calvert Hall, Harford Tech, Loyola Blakefield

Girls cross country

1. Howard

2. Severna Park

3. Broadneck

4. Liberty

5. Reservoir

6. Bel Air

7. Hereford

8. Dulaney

9. Towson

10. Maryvale Prep

Others considered: Atholton, C. Milton Wright, Dulaney, Notre Dame Prep, Roland Park Country School, South River

Latest High School sports

All records through Sunday’s games

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement