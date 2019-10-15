Football
1. St. Frances, 6-1
2. Mount Saint Joseph, 6-1
3. McDonogh, 7-0
4. Archbishop Spalding, 5-2
5. Mervo, 6-0
6. Dunbar, 5-1
7. Calvert Hall, 5-2
8. South River, 6-0
9. Franklin, 5-1
10. Loyola, 6-0
11. Milford Mill, 5-1
12. River Hill, 5-1
13. Harford Tech, 6-0
14. Parkville, 6-0
15. Old Mill, 5-1
Others considered: Edmondson (5-1), Meade (4-2), New Town (5-1), Westminster (4-2), Liberty (4-2)
Boys soccer
1. Mount Saint Joseph, 10-2-1
2. Archbishop Curley, 11-2-1
3. River Hill, 11-1
4. McDonogh, 9-4-1
5. Arundel, 10-1-1
6. Loyola Blakefield, 8-3-2
7. Eastern Tech, 12-0
8. Calvert Hall, 6-5-1
9. Hereford, 10-1-1
10. Towson, 8-1
11. Wilde Lake, 7-2
12. C. Milton Wright, 8-3-1
13. Gilman, 7-6-1
14. Severna Park, 8-2-2
15. Annapolis, 9-1
Others considered: Bel Air (9-3), Broadneck (7-5), Century (11-3), Concordia Prep (11-2), Friends (11-2), Liberty (7-1-1), Old Mill (8-3-1)
Girls soccer
1. Archbishop Spalding, 10-01
2. McDonogh, 11-1
3. Mercy, 10-2
4. South River, 10-0-2
5. Severna Park, 10-0-2
6.Century, 12-0
7. Arundel, 8-2
8. Sparrows Point, 9-1-1
9. Fallston, 8-1
10. Wilde Lake, 8-2
11. Chesapeake-AA, 7-2-2
12. Towson, 7-3-1
13. Marriotts Ridge, 8-2
14. River Hill, 6-4-2
15. Wilde Lake, 6-4
Others considered: Broadneck(7-4-1), Hereford (8-5-1), Reservoir (4-3-3), South Carroll (8-1)
Field Hockey
1. Garrison Forest, 12-2
2. Archbishop Spalding, 12-2-1
3. Liberty, 13-0
4. Severna Park, 9-2
5. Arundel, 10-1-2
6. Notre Dame Prep, 6-6-2
7. McDonogh, 8-6-1
8. Hereford, 9-2
9. Dulaney, 11-2
10. Century, 9-2
11. Broadneck,8-3
12. St. Mary’s, 8-1
13. Mount Hebron, 8-3
14. Mount de Sales, 9-4 -
15. Chesapeake-AA, 8-5
Others considered: Fallston (10-3), Marriotts Ridge (6-5-1), South River (6-7), Westminster (10-4)
Volleyball
1. Westminster, 9-0
2. Arundel, 11-0
3. Mount de Sales, 13-1
4. Broadneck, 8-1
5. Bel Air, 9-1
6. Century, 9-1
7. Glenelg, 4-3
8. Reservoir, 7-2
9. Atholton, 6-3
10. Poly, 8-0
11. Dulaney, 8-1
12. Severna Park, 8-3
13. Marriotts Ridge, 8-0
14. Maryvale, 11-2
15. Hereford, 9-2
Other considered: Howard (6-3), Mount Hebron (8-1), St. Mary’s (12-3), St. Paul’s (9-3), Western Tech (7-2)
Boys cross country
1. Severna Park
2. River Hill
3. Dulaney
4. Liberty
5. South River
6. Broadneck
7. C. Milton Wright
8. Arch. Spalding
9. Towson
10. Arundel
Others considered: Atholton, Bel Air, Calvert Hall, Harford Tech, Loyola Blakefield
Girls cross country
1. Howard
2. Severna Park
3. Broadneck
4. Liberty
5. Reservoir
6. Bel Air
7. Hereford
8. Dulaney
9. Towson
10. Maryvale Prep
Others considered: Atholton, C. Milton Wright, Dulaney, Notre Dame Prep, Roland Park Country School, South River
All records through Sunday’s games