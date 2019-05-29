Final Baltimore-area spring high school sports polls for 2019

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

South Carroll's Courtney Vasquenza leads the team's charge across the field to celebrate with fans after their win over Hereford during the Class 2A girls lacrosse state championship game at Paint Branch High School on Tuesday, May 21.

South Carroll's Courtney Vasquenza leads the team's charge across the field to celebrate with fans after their win over Hereford during the Class 2A girls lacrosse state championship game at Paint Branch High School on Tuesday, May 21. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)