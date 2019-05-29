Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Final Baltimore-area spring high school sports polls for 2019

The polls through Sunday’s events:

BOYS LACROSSE

No. School, Record

1. Calvert Hall, 17-1

2. St. Mary’s, 13-6

3. Boys’ Latin, 12-7

4. Loyola Blakefield, 10-7

5. McDonogh, 12-5

6. Westminster, 19-06

7. St. Paul’s, 10-6

8. Severna Park, 19-1

9. Gilman, 9-7

10. Glenelg, 13-6

11. Broadneck, 13-4

12. Marriotts Ridge, 14-2

13. Arch. Spalding, 9-9

14. Century, 16-3

15. Howard, 13-6

Others considered: Arch. Curley (16-4), C. Milton Wright (10-6), Hereford (13-5), Patterson Mill (17-1), Towson (11-5)

GIRLS LACROSSE

No. School, Record

1. McDonogh, 21-0

2. Severna Park, 19-1

3. South Carroll, 16-1

4. Hereford, 16-1

5. Glenelg, 14-4

6. South River, 14-4

7. Marriotts Ridge, 13-3

8. Arch. Spalding, 15-4

9. St. Paul’s, 12-10

10. Glenelg Country, 15-5

11. Notre Dame Prep, 14-6

12. Westminster, 14-6

13. Broadneck, 12-5

14. Century, 12-3

15. Roland Park, 12-7

Also considered: Catonsville (10-4-1), C. Milton Wright (12-4), Dulaney (11-7), John Carroll (9-10), St. Mary’s (9-8).

BASEBALL

No. School, Record

1. Calvert Hall, 24-6

2. Old Mill, 17-8

3. Dulaney, 21-2

4. Gilman, 22-11

5. Howard, 19-3

6. Mt. St. Joseph, 20-10

7. South River, 16-7

8. Broadneck, 16-6

9. Severna Park, 16-6

10. C. Milton Wright, 12-10

11. Loyola Blakefield, 15-10

12. McDonogh, 15-15

13. Atholton, 17-5

14. Arch. Spalding, 18-13

15. Mount Hebron, 11-5

Others considered: Bel Air (12-4), Catonsville (14-5), Fallston (13-8), Gerstell (17-7), Harford Tech (15-4), Hereford (12-5), John Carroll (12-6), Marriotts Ridge (13-4), Randallstown (17-1).

SOFTBALL

No. School, Record

1. Arch. Spalding, 10-5

2. Chesapeake, 20-4

3. McDonogh, 14-4

4. Glen Burnie, 19-4

5. Howard, 18-6

6. John Carroll, 9-9

7. Mount de Sales, 12-7

8. Severna Park, 16-5

9. Bel Air, 14-5

10.Patterson Mill, 16-4

11. Towson, 16-3

12. Eastern Tech, 16-3

13. Glenelg, 14-8

14. Hammond, 16-5

15. Manchester Valley, 15-6

Others considered: C. Milton Wright (10-8), Catonsville (15-5), Dulaney (15-5), Marriotts Ridge (13-9), North County (15-5), River Hill (14-5), Sparrows Point (10-10), St. Paul’s (12-0)

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK

No. School

1. Gilman

2. Calvert Hall

3. Dulaney

4. Severna Park

5. Arundel

6. Mervo

7. South River

8. Old Mill

9. Reservoir

10. Dundalk

Others considered: Century, Centennial, Digital Harbor, Franklin, Howard, Milford Mill, Mount Saint Joseph, Oakland Mills

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK

No. School

1. Mount de Sales

2. McDonogh

3. Hereford

4. Severna Park

5. Harford Tech

6. Broadneck

7. Howard

8. Mervo

9. Mount Hebron

10. Maryvale

Others considered: Atholton, Franklin, Reservoir, River Hill, South Carroll, Sparrows Point, Towson

