Final Baltimore-area spring high school sports polls for 2019

The polls through Sunday’s events:
BOYS LACROSSE
No. School, Record
1. Calvert Hall, 17-1
2. St. Mary’s, 13-6
3. Boys’ Latin, 12-7
4. Loyola Blakefield, 10-7
5. McDonogh, 12-5
6. Westminster, 19-06
7. St. Paul’s, 10-6
8. Severna Park, 19-1
9. Gilman, 9-7
10. Glenelg, 13-6
11. Broadneck, 13-4
12. Marriotts Ridge, 14-2
13. Arch. Spalding, 9-9
14. Century, 16-3
15. Howard, 13-6
Others considered: Arch. Curley (16-4), C. Milton Wright (10-6), Hereford (13-5), Patterson Mill (17-1), Towson (11-5)
GIRLS LACROSSE
No. School, Record
1. McDonogh, 21-0
2. Severna Park, 19-1
3. South Carroll, 16-1
4. Hereford, 16-1
5. Glenelg, 14-4
6. South River, 14-4
7. Marriotts Ridge, 13-3
8. Arch. Spalding, 15-4
9. St. Paul’s, 12-10
10. Glenelg Country, 15-5
11. Notre Dame Prep, 14-6
12. Westminster, 14-6
13. Broadneck, 12-5
14. Century, 12-3
15. Roland Park, 12-7
Also considered: Catonsville (10-4-1), C. Milton Wright (12-4), Dulaney (11-7), John Carroll (9-10), St. Mary’s (9-8).
BASEBALL
No. School, Record
1. Calvert Hall, 24-6
2. Old Mill, 17-8
3. Dulaney, 21-2
4. Gilman, 22-11
5. Howard, 19-3
6. Mt. St. Joseph, 20-10
7. South River, 16-7
8. Broadneck, 16-6
9. Severna Park, 16-6
10. C. Milton Wright, 12-10
11. Loyola Blakefield, 15-10
12. McDonogh, 15-15
13. Atholton, 17-5
14. Arch. Spalding, 18-13
15. Mount Hebron, 11-5
Others considered: Bel Air (12-4), Catonsville (14-5), Fallston (13-8), Gerstell (17-7), Harford Tech (15-4), Hereford (12-5), John Carroll (12-6), Marriotts Ridge (13-4), Randallstown (17-1).
SOFTBALL
No. School, Record
1. Arch. Spalding, 10-5
2. Chesapeake, 20-4
3. McDonogh, 14-4
4. Glen Burnie, 19-4
5. Howard, 18-6
6. John Carroll, 9-9
7. Mount de Sales, 12-7
8. Severna Park, 16-5
9. Bel Air, 14-5
10.Patterson Mill, 16-4
11. Towson, 16-3
12. Eastern Tech, 16-3
13. Glenelg, 14-8
14. Hammond, 16-5
15. Manchester Valley, 15-6
Others considered: C. Milton Wright (10-8), Catonsville (15-5), Dulaney (15-5), Marriotts Ridge (13-9), North County (15-5), River Hill (14-5), Sparrows Point (10-10), St. Paul’s (12-0)
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK
No. School
1. Gilman
2. Calvert Hall
3. Dulaney
4. Severna Park
5. Arundel
6. Mervo
7. South River
8. Old Mill
9. Reservoir
10. Dundalk
Others considered: Century, Centennial, Digital Harbor, Franklin, Howard, Milford Mill, Mount Saint Joseph, Oakland Mills
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK
No. School
1. Mount de Sales
2. McDonogh
3. Hereford
4. Severna Park
5. Harford Tech
6. Broadneck
7. Howard
8. Mervo
9. Mount Hebron
10. Maryvale
Others considered: Atholton, Franklin, Reservoir, River Hill, South Carroll, Sparrows Point, Towson