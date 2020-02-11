xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore-area winter high school sports polls

By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 11, 2020 5:34 PM

Records through Sunday’s events

Boys basketball

1. St. Frances, 31-3

2. Poly, 19-2

3. Mount Saint Joseph, 23-4

4. New Town, 18-1

5. Lake Clifton, 13-4

6. City, 18-2

7. Edmondson, 17-4

8. Dulaney, 14-4

9. John Carroll, 19-8

10. Mervo, 12-5

11. Arch. Spalding, 16-9

12. Woodlawn, 14-3

13. Loyola Blakefield, 17-10

14. Annapolis, 15-2

15. Century, 16-2

Others considered: Arch. Curley (17-6), Friends (16-8), Havre de Grace (14-2), Reservoir (14-3)

Girls basketball

1. Poly, 19-1

2. Howard, 18-0

3. St. Frances, 22-3

4. Old Mill, 17-1

5. McDonogh, 18-6

6. South River, 15-3

7. Western, 15-3

8. St. Paul’s, 20-3

9. Roland Park, 14-10

10. Meade, 13-4

11. Arundel, 15-4

12. Severna Park, 15-4

13. River Hill, 15-4

14. Pikesville, 15-4

15. Forest Park, 15-3

Others considered: Bel Air (14-0), Coppin Academy (15-4), Hereford (11-3), New Town (15-2), Reservoir (13-5)

Wrestling

1. McDonogh, 19-0

2. Mount Saint Joseph, 10-1

3. Loyola Blakefield, 19-4

4. Arch. Spalding, 12-4

5. South Carroll, 20-2

6. Manchester Valley, 38-2

7. Marriotts Ridge, 33-3

8. Glenelg, 19-3

9. South River, 29-1

10. Sparrows Point, 21-1

11. Dunbar, 18-4

12. Winters Mill, 19-2

13. C. Milton Wright, 19-3

14. Chesapeake-AA, 26-4

15. River Hill, 23-7

Others considered: Annapolis (18-4), Arundel (19-3), Hammond (22-9), Mt. Hebron (22-8), Oakland Mills (14-8), Old Mill (23-6), Owings Mills (17-6)

Boys indoor track

1. Calvert Hall

2. Howard

3. Gilman

4. South River

5. Milford Mill

6. Century

7. Severna Park

8. Mount Saint Joseph

9. Dundalk

10. Arundel

11. Poly

12. Woodlawn

13. Mervo

14. Harford Tech

15. Digital Harbor

Others considered: Arch. Spalding, Dulaney, McDonogh, Oakland MIlls, Towson

Girls indoor track

1. Maryvale Prep

2. Hereford

3. Mount de Sales

4. Harford Tech

5. Reservoir

6. Franklin

7. McDonogh

8. Howard

9. Severna Park

10. South Carroll

11. Annapolis

12. Mount Hebron

13. Century

14. Broadneck

15. Arundel

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA, Dulaney, Old Mill, Roland Park, Woodlawn

