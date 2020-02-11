Baltimore-area winter high school sports polls

Records through Sunday’s events
Boys basketball
1. St. Frances, 31-3
2. Poly, 19-2
3. Mount Saint Joseph, 23-4
4. New Town, 18-1
5. Lake Clifton, 13-4
6. City, 18-2
7. Edmondson, 17-4
8. Dulaney, 14-4
9. John Carroll, 19-8
10. Mervo, 12-5
11. Arch. Spalding, 16-9
12. Woodlawn, 14-3
13. Loyola Blakefield, 17-10
14. Annapolis, 15-2
15. Century, 16-2
Others considered: Arch. Curley (17-6), Friends (16-8), Havre de Grace (14-2), Reservoir (14-3)
Girls basketball
1. Poly, 19-1
2. Howard, 18-0
3. St. Frances, 22-3
4. Old Mill, 17-1
5. McDonogh, 18-6
6. South River, 15-3
7. Western, 15-3
8. St. Paul’s, 20-3
9. Roland Park, 14-10
10. Meade, 13-4
11. Arundel, 15-4
12. Severna Park, 15-4
13. River Hill, 15-4
14. Pikesville, 15-4
15. Forest Park, 15-3
Others considered: Bel Air (14-0), Coppin Academy (15-4), Hereford (11-3), New Town (15-2), Reservoir (13-5)
Wrestling
1. McDonogh, 19-0
2. Mount Saint Joseph, 10-1
3. Loyola Blakefield, 19-4
4. Arch. Spalding, 12-4
5. South Carroll, 20-2
6. Manchester Valley, 38-2
7. Marriotts Ridge, 33-3
8. Glenelg, 19-3
9. South River, 29-1
10. Sparrows Point, 21-1
11. Dunbar, 18-4
12. Winters Mill, 19-2
13. C. Milton Wright, 19-3
14. Chesapeake-AA, 26-4
15. River Hill, 23-7
Others considered: Annapolis (18-4), Arundel (19-3), Hammond (22-9), Mt. Hebron (22-8), Oakland Mills (14-8), Old Mill (23-6), Owings Mills (17-6)
Boys indoor track
1. Calvert Hall
2. Howard
3. Gilman
4. South River
5. Milford Mill
6. Century
7. Severna Park
8. Mount Saint Joseph
9. Dundalk
10. Arundel
11. Poly
12. Woodlawn
13. Mervo
14. Harford Tech
15. Digital Harbor
Others considered: Arch. Spalding, Dulaney, McDonogh, Oakland MIlls, Towson
Girls indoor track
1. Maryvale Prep
2. Hereford
3. Mount de Sales
4. Harford Tech
5. Reservoir
6. Franklin
7. McDonogh
8. Howard
9. Severna Park
10. South Carroll
11. Annapolis
12. Mount Hebron
13. Century
14. Broadneck
15. Arundel
Others considered: Chesapeake-AA, Dulaney, Old Mill, Roland Park, Woodlawn