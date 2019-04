Baltimore-area high school sports polls for April 30, 2019

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Glenelg Country's Caroline Rehder, left, and McDonogh' Dakota Uy reach for the ball during the top-ranked Eagles' 20-8 victory last week.

Glenelg Country's Caroline Rehder, left, and McDonogh' Dakota Uy reach for the ball during the top-ranked Eagles' 20-8 victory last week. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)