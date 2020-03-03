The Pikesville girls basketball team’s offense turned the game into a track meet at times Monday night against Milford Mill. Time after time, the Panthers raced up and down the floor for high-percentage shots and went on a few long runs that broke the game open.
But as good as No. 14 Pikesville was on offense, it was the team’s defense that often sparked things. The Panthers made 15 steals and forced 26 turnovers as they hounded visiting Milford Mill during a 65-28 victory in a Class 2A North Region I semifinal.
Pikesville (20-4) reached the region final for the third straight season. The Panthers won the Class 1A state title last year and made the state final four two seasons ago. This year, they’re in Class 2A and will play New Town on Wednesday at home for the right to advance to the state quarterfinals Friday.
Kristin Sterling topped Pikesville with 25 points while Tyra Robinson added 13 points and seven assists, often pushing the offense to do more and go faster. Sterling and Robinson were big reasons that the Panthers had runs of 16 and 20 points that left Milford Mill (12-10) in trouble.
The defensive pressure that Pikesville used was a big reason for that.
“We hounded them,” Pikesville coach Michael Dukes said. “We made it difficult for them. They couldn’t get in a flow [on offense].”
Those 15 steals often led to fast breaks and either easy lay-ups, shots in the lane or plays in which the Panthers got fouled and went to the free-throw line. The Panthers used that strong defense in different ways, going with various half-court and full-court looks. But no matter what, the Millers rarely had room to dribble or shoot.
“Our main agenda is defense,” Robinson said. “As a team, we like to play fast and get back on defense.”
That combination made life tough for Milford Mill. The Millers had trouble bringing the ball up the court, and when they did, there wasn’t much room to move around in a half-court offense as Pikesville always had hands or players there.
Sometimes, Milford Mill fumbled the ball away because of the pressure the Panthers put on. That’s why the offense struggled all game.
“I think we just needed to settle down a bit and get into our system,” Milford Mill coach Candyce Jeter said.
Pikesville, because of injuries, is dressing only seven players, but that’s one reason that Dukes wants to show different looks to opposing offenses.
“We said we’re going to play multiple defenses the rest of the year,” Dukes said. “We can’t let the opposing team get comfortable with what we’re doing, so we’re giving multiple looks.”
The game was close early as Pikesville held an 8-7 lead after a jumper by Zynobia Ugbong. But Robinson answered with two free throws, and the Panthers made two quick steals that turned into lay-ups for Frances Glover-Bey (eight points) and Charia Roberts (eight points).
Those six points came in 55 seconds, gave Pikesville a 14-7 lead and started the 16-point run that gave the Panthers command. Pikesville scored the final 12 points of the first half as part of the 20-point run which stretched into the third quarter and broke the game open.
M — Blake 3, Jordan 8, Bowen 3, Ugbong 14. Totals: 11 2-4 28.
P — Glover-Bey 8, Robinson 13, Barnes 2, Sterling 25, Moore 7, Roberts 8, Parker 2. Totals: 25 10-12 65.
Half: P, 46-12.