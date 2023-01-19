Hereford boys basketball finds last-minute answers to edge Pikesville, 46-44

The Hereford boys basketball team has been a consistent winner longer than upstart Pikesville, and that experience showed up in the final minute Wednesday.

Freshman guard Sam Nicholson hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds to play and the host Bulls got vital defensive stops before and after his big shot to close out a 46-44 win over the Panthers in Baltimore County play.

Senior center Ryder Walter scored a game-high 18 points and controlled the boards as Hereford (9-3) improved to 3-2 in Baltimore County. Pikesville (10-2) had its five-game winning streak ended and is now 3-1 in league play.

After Nicholson provided the home team with the two-point lead, the Panthers had one 3-point try rim out and a second one fall short as the buzzer sounded. After consecutive losses to Parkville and Dulaney, the Bulls have answered with tight wins over Dundalk and Pikesville to get back on track.

“We thought it was going to be a really good game and, boy, was it,” Walter said. “The team played hard and made some huge baskets — shout out to Sam Nicholson with the big time three that probably won us this game.”

Hereford boys basketball players Jordan Ackerman, left, and Ryder Walter pose for a photo after their win over Pikesville on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Glenn Graham)

The biggest lead for either team was a 12-4 advantage the Panthers enjoyed midway through the first quarter. In a game mostly dominated by defense, the Bulls put together an offensive splurge in the third quarter. Strong inside play came from Walter, who scored eight points in the quarter, and 3-pointers from Nicholson and senior point guard Jordan Ackerman (10 points) helped turn a three-point halftime deficit into a 41-35 lead going into the fourth.

The Panthers rallied with a 9-2 run that was capped by a 3-pointer from Benjamin Lichter (team-high 10 points) for a 44-43 lead with 1:30 to play. But the Bulls’ defense held and the game’s final three from Nicholson proved the difference for the home team.

Hereford coach Jim Rhoads said strong rebounding from Walter, junior Jack Kinsey and Brenden Kittner and Ackerman’s good care of the ball to handle the Panthers’ pressure on defense were big keys to the win.

“It was a really great game,” Rhoads said. “Hey, if they knock down one of those threes at the end and we lose by one, I still think it’s a great game.”

Pikesville, which was 1-11 at this point in the season last year with largely the same group, got a balanced performance with Blake Neverdon adding nine points and Antwoine Moye finishing with eight.

“We were 1-11 at this time last year. The kids were young and took a lot of heartache, so to see them playing at the level they are playing now, it’s great,” Pikesville coach Bear Jackson said. “They’ve had a taste of losing for so long that they’re enjoying that taste of winning. My goal now is to make sure they are playing at a high level when games are tight, not when you may be up 18 and can relax a little bit.”

Both teams return to Baltimore County play Friday with home games. Hereford takes on Sparrows Point at 4 p.m., while Pikesville hosts defending champion and undefeated Parkville at 5:30 p.m.

P — Lichter 10, Neverdon 9, McCormick 6, Gaskins 4, Moye 8, Matthews 6, Matz 1. Totals: 16 5-6 44

H — Walter 18, Nicholson 6, Ackerman 10, Kittner 3, Kinsey 6, Kurniawan 3. Totals: 19 3-4 46

Half: P, 28-25