No. 15 Pikesville girls basketball shuts down Forest Park for 58-33 win in Class 1A state semifinal

If defense wins championships, the Pikesville girls basketball team showed Tuesday why it might be the team to beat in Class 1A.
The Panthers settled down after a rough first quarter and got 18 points from freshman Amori Jarrett to beat Forest Park, 58-33, in a Class 1A state semifinal at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Tuesday night.
Pikesville (21-4) will face Frederick County’s Catoctin high, a 50-40 winner over Fort Hill in the other semifinal, in Thursday’s 6 p.m. state championship at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
Destiny Holmes of Forest Park (19-3) led all scorers with 19 points.
The Panthers used a deep bench and a smothering interior defense to suffocate the Forest Park offense. When the Foresters did attempt a shot, they were often blocked or contested in heavy traffic under the basket.
“We knew we had to stop their offense, so we backed [our defense up]. We knew we had to stop Destiny,” Pikesville coach Michael Dukes said. “We used some different personnel on her, and in the end we got it done.”
The Panthers only led 11-9 after the first quarter, but they started to assert themselves shortly thereafter. After Holmes hit a free throw to cut the margin to 11-10, Pikesville junior Jayda Mayles hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 14-10. The Foresters missed two free throws on the ensuing possession, and the Panthers went on a 7-0 run behind layups by Mayles and Tykeisha Hill and a three by Jarrett.
The Foresters responded with two free throws by Holmes to cut the lead to 21-12, but the Panthers finished the quarter on a 10-7 run to take a 31-19 lead into the break.
Pikesville started the second half on a 6-0 run, using a basket by Jarrett and two by Kelsey Parker to run the lead to 37-19 with 6:04 left in the third quarter and effectively put the game out of reach.
“We feel this is the best defensive team we’ve ever had,” Dukes said. “Because of our depth, it allows us to switch off and use several different combinations. I think that made a big difference for us.”
“They’re just better and deeper than we are,” Foresters coach Robert Dubose said. “We offer no excuses. We were missing point-blank layups, and we couldn’t match their depth.”
Now the Panthers will try to see if they can defend their pre-COVID state title, which they won in the 2018-19 season. Given all this team has done, Dukes likes his chances against a seasoned Catoctin team.
“This is such a complete team, and they work so hard,” Dukes said. “We’ve had their buy-in from the very beginning of the season, and they are so coachable. I’m enjoying every minute with this team. I think we’re jelling at just the right time.”
Class 1A Girls State Semifinal
(at Richard Montgomery)
Pikesville 58, Forest Park 33
PIKESVILLE — Hill 6, Jarrett 18, Taylor 3, Maylas 8, Frazier 11, Parker 4, Weems 1, Edison 4, Bowen 3. Totals: 19 13-24 58.
Latest High School sports
FOREST PARK – Holmes 19, Jones 4, Carroll 4, Alston 2, McCray 2, Jones 2. Totals: 10 11-23 33.