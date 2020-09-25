Boys’ Latin lacrosse’s Pietramala twins set on North Carolina as their college home

In the span of a couple days earlier this week, the Boys' Latin lacrosse-playing Pietramala twins — Dom and Nick — found their college home with each committing to North Carolina as part of the Tar Heels' 2022 class.
Nick, a defenseman, made his announcement Monday and Dom, an attackman rated the country’s No. 2 player in the class by Inside Lacrosse, confirmed his decision Wednesday.
“They’ve both worked really hard their entire life to try to go on and play Division I lacrosse, and just to see them complete that and do it together is really neat,” Boys' Latin coach Brian Farrell said.
Their father, Dave, the former longtime Johns Hopkins coach, communicated via text that his sons, both juniors, were grateful for the interest from all the schools that reached out. He said they were excited to join the North Carolina program under coach Joe Breschi, a Baltimore native and Loyola Blakefield graduate.
“The decision to choose the same school was really never discussed and just happened organically. When we visited UNC on our own, they both loved the campus, were impressed with the facilities. They are excited about the outstanding academics and loved the [coaching] staff,” Dave Pietramala wrote.
At Boys’ Latin, Dom made an immediate impact in his freshman season when he produced 33 goals and 10 assists. The dynamic lefty was one of the country’s most sought-after recruits in the 2022 class.
“His on-the-field talent speaks for itself. He’s just a fun and exciting player to watch,” Farrell said. “But really what a lot of people have gotten to see over these last couple years in high school is how humble he is and type of young man he has become. He’s taken all this with grace and taken this whole process very seriously. I think something you get from Dom is he’s very professional in a sense that he knows how to handle himself. He’s a pretty mature young man who did everything the right way and he ultimately found a spot that he felt was the right choice.”
After helping lead the Lakers' junior varsity team to a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association title as a freshman, Nick tore his ACL during last winter’s basketball season. Farrell said he’s been impressive in recent showcases and will help anchor the Lakers defense this spring.
“They’re the type of guys that grew up around it, so they knew in their childhood what it looked like because they were going to [Johns Hopkins] practices all the time and they were around the sport so much, so they knew the extra time they needed to put into it. They’ve been working up to this point in their lives and to see them accomplish this – in the same week, too, is pretty neat,” Farrell said.