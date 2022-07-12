Perry Hall boys soccer coach Pete Eibner steps down after 11 seasons, one state crown

Perry Hall boys soccer coach Pete Eibner, who guided the Gators to their lone state title in 2015, has stepped down after 11 seasons.

Eibner finished with a 116-51-10 mark after taking over the program in 2011. Last season, the Gators went 11-5 with a second straight Baltimore County title game appearance — falling to Towson, 2-1 in overtime.

Eibner left the post to spend more time on his growing business, Fast Forward Training Systems, which recently merged with New Vision Soccer Academy in Joppa. The program provides strength and agility training to help develop individual performance in youth soccer players.

He cherishes the time he had at Perry Hall.

“It’s something I put my heart into and I truly loved every practice, every game and every player that went through there,” Eibner said. “The thing that marks my time there is the sense of brotherhood and community we had. Not just the brotherhood of the team and the players, which is definitely special and unique, but I think the way the community supported us as a program has just been so outstanding. I’m just so grateful I had the opportunity to work at such a great place.”

An Archbishop Curley and UMBC graduate who played soccer at both stops, Eibner had immediate success at Perry Hall as the Gators reached the Class 4A state semifinals in his first two seasons. They won two Baltimore County championships in five appearances and three region crowns to go with the 2015 state title.

“I’ve always had great respect for Pete. He has great love and dedication to the sport of soccer,” said Towson coach Randy Dase. “His teams were always highly well prepared. We always looked at playing Perry Hall as a tremendous challenge and if we beat them, it was one of our major accomplishments at Towson for that year in our estimation based on the respect we had in his program.”

In the breakthrough 2015 season, which saw the Gators finish 17-3 and No. 3 in the metro area, Eibner was named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Coach of the Year.

“It was a special time for sure because we came close so many times before and always fell a little short. So to get over the hump was amazing,” he said. “If you look at that 2015 team, they won it for themselves, but they also won it for every Perry Hall player that played before them. They kind of put that on their shoulders which I thought was beautiful.”

Perry Hall athletic director Bob Hruz has posted the vacancy to find the program’s next coach.