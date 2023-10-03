From an aspiring musical career to volleyball, Perry Hall junior Abbie Znamirowski shines a bright light

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Influenced by pop star Taylor Swift, Perry Hall junior Abbie Znamirowski is an aspiring singer-songwriter, an "A" student and a captain of the Gators' volleyball team. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Whether she’s on the volleyball court, in the classroom, writing a song or out somewhere performing it, Perry Hall junior Abbie Znamirowski adheres to a couple of staples.

The 16-year-old Nottingham resident is driven to do her very best and do so in a positive manner that impacts others.

It’s a winning foundation on all fronts.

“I feel better when I’m more positive and if I’m positive, everybody else is able to feed off that positivity, so I think that’s the one thing I know I can always do,” she said.

With academics the priority and a heavy workload that includes five Advanced Placement classes this semester, Znamirowski, an “A” student, has learned to balance her invested activities.

For now, volleyball takes precedence as the second in line. As an outside hitter and team captain, she and the Gators (3-2) are in the midst of a rewarding season.

Growing up playing softball, Znamirowski was looking for a change and tried out for volleyball in her freshman year. She’s proved a quick study, getting called up to varsity for the Gators’ playoff run last year and earning a starting role this season. After six seniors graduated last year, Perry Hall has a largely new cast that’s finding similar success.

Znamirowski has brought consistently fine play as one of the team’s best passers in addition to improving her hitting skills. Just as important, her natural leadership skills are invaluable.

“Abbie’s organized and rallies the girls and when I ask her to do something, I know it will get done,” Perry Hall coach Laura Britton said. “And she’s one that shows when she’s excited, so when she makes a kill or we do something really well, she brings that spirit to the court. So it spreads through everyone and when she gets hyped up, they get hyped up.”

Znamirowski always makes time for her music, which she first developed an itch for when she was in second grade.

An idea can pop up from anywhere: A typical long day at school, something more major or an interesting interaction with somebody. Often, it can just be a random thought.

That’s when she heads to her room and puts pen to paper to express what she feels. Her guitar is always within reach. If deemed worthy, a lyric is matched with a melody and she goes from there.

Influenced by pop star Taylor Swift, Znamirowski wrote her first song titled “Sparkle” in the second grade. After learning to play the guitar when she was 10, she wrote “Let It Go” — a song about friendships.

Performing at the Fields of Fire Country Concert in White Marsh on Sept. 9, she sang an original song called “Bored” that hit home with the crowd. It’s a satire on a high school relationship gone wrong.

The idea of going to her room and writing a song that specifically expresses how she feels at that moment and then performing it to others that relate is a rush and reward for Znamirowski.

“They’re like, ‘Wait, I’ve had this same feeling.’ It’s just so cool for people to say they really love the song because they felt the same way. It’s very validating, but it’s also just like this community feeling of support for each other. So it’s just been so surreal,” she said.

Her parents, Kevin Znamirowski and Brianna Hendley, constantly described Abbie as “an old soul” while she was growing up. They see the time she puts into her music and hear when she’s practicing and are proud of the end product when her songs are finished.

“It’s amazing to hear what she comes up with, the words and how creates her story. She’s always thinking in that way of how do I make this a little deeper, a little more intense so that when you’re listening to it, you hear it one way but then when you really pay attention, you’re actually hearing it another way,” Hendley said. “It always brings me to tears because I get so nervous when I hear her sing in public, but she just has this confidence. I always ask her: ‘Are you nervous doing this?’ and she says ‘No. I’m excited.’ She loves it.”

Perry Hall junior Abbie Znamirowski awaits a serve during a recent match against Hereford. “What I’ve learned from watching our team is that we do our best when we’re having the most fun and when our energy is up,” she said. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

After the Gators’ 3-0 start, Znamiroswki observed something different when they fell to Baltimore County rival Towson on Sept. 21.

“What I’ve learned from watching our team is that we do our best when we’re having the most fun and when our energy is up,” she said.

“In the Towson match, there were times from what I saw and felt personally, we weren’t trying for fun, but we were trying to make it work. When we’re having fun, we make it work because everyone is enjoying each other and feeding off each and working together. So it’s not necessarily about winning in those situations but that we’re literally having fun and that’s the most important.”

She hopes the setback proves to be a valuable lesson learned and she’s determined to help the Gators stay focused on the fun part. Teammate Aspen Ganovski, a fellow junior, has come to expect that from Znamirowski.

“She’s really positive and really helps the team because she’s always so uplifting,” Ganovski said. “She’s very dedicated to our team and never gives up. And being a captain, if someone is having a [tough time] during the game, she always lifts them up.”

A novice in the sport when she tried out as a freshman, Znamirowski said the instant connection with teammates is what piqued her interest the most. She’s sure to be savoring all the rewards and life lessons that have followed.

“I’m just thankful that they’re so supportive and it’s so cool to have them supporting my volleyball and also them being willing to support my other interests, too, like my music,” she said. “Seeing how we’re succeeding is very rewarding and cool to see. I’m really proud of our girls.”