Edmondson boys basketball uses huge third quarter to get past Patterson Mill, 63-45, in Class 1A state quarterfinal

Edmondson boys basketball’s size and quickness advantage was apparent in the first half of Saturday’s Class 1A state quarterfinal against scrappy Patterson Mill, but only in spurts.

In the third quarter, it was on full display.

Leading by four points at the break, the No. 8 Red Storm showed more urgency after being reminded it was win or go home. The home team poured in 25 points in the pivotal third quarter, including 14 of forward Marcus Jackson’s game-high 21, to claim a 63-45 win over the Huskies.

Edmondson improved to 18-7 and advanced to the state semifinals, where it will meet the Fort Hill-Smithsburg winner at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Wise High School.

“We talked to the kids and felt they were playing flat with no energy,” Edmondson coach Darnell Dantzler said. “We told them if you lose one game, you’re going home and we had to play with a greater sense of urgency. They really picked it up on the defensive end and Marcus came through with a couple blocks, a couple rebounds. He plays off emotion and scored a couple big points that got him involved and that’s how we were able to increase the lead in that third quarter.”

In the first half, the Huskies (16-7) were able to hang tough with help from junior guard Drew Pape, who scored 11 of his 13 points and handled the Red Storm’s pressure defense. Patterson Mill’s own zone defense proved tough to navigate, too.

Going up against the 6-foot-7 Jackson and 6-10 forward Chase Foster, the Huskies were already at a size disadvantage. So when their top two inside players — forwards Jackson Wheeler and Colin Reynolds — had to sit with fouls in the third quarter, the Red Storm took over. Jackson, who also blocked five shots, had three dunks as the Red Storm outscored the Huskies 25-8 in building a 50-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Red Storm guard Kyrie Sherrod also hit consecutive 3-pointers in the pivotal frame.

“It was just a momentum run and I just knew I had to come out harder,” Jackson said. “We just swung the ball, got each other into the game and played through.”

Foster finished with 10 points and two blocked shots. The Huskies got a 15-point performance from freshman James Hammond.

Patterson Mill coach Jeroud Clark was pleased with what he got this season from his Huskies, who had a core group of underclassmen largely new to varsity. They had two juniors, two sophomores, three freshmen and two seniors leading the way as they brought home a region title.

“The kids that were there from last year — some had to deal with some tough notions that maybe some younger kids were better. That can implode real fast, but that’s the testament to our culture,” Clark said. “Our kids dug in, they supported each other, they kept on fighting for each other and allowed us to be the No. 1 seed in our section, win a regional title and come down here and literally go nose to nose — except for the third quarter — with Edmondson, which is one of the best teams in the state of Maryland. Wow.”

PM — Hammond 15, Pape 13, Loidl 1, Stephens 3, Gibson 2, Luddy 4, Reynolds 3, Bechtel 2, Shefcheck 2. Totals:. 17 9-13 45

E — Dantzler Jr. 3, Sherrod 12, Brown 4, Jackson 21, Green 3, Foster 10, Davis 6, Smith 2, Stubbs 2. Totals: 21 13-21 63

Half: E, 25-21