Patterson boys basketball coach Harry Martin, who guided the Clippers to three state and Baltimore City titles, steps down after 15 years

Patterson boys basketball coach Harry Martin, who turned the East Baltimore program into a City league power in his 15 years at the post, announced Friday morning he has stepped down.
After taking over a struggling program in 2006, he went on to lead the Clippers to 268 wins, three City league and state championships and six region crowns. This season, Patterson went 19-3, falling to City, 57-43, in the Class 3A North Region I title game Wednesday. Martin, who plans to devote more time to his wife and three young children, will stay at the school as the mathematics department chair.
When Martin took the job as head basketball coach, he asked the alumni boosters for funding to paint the gym and buy new chairs for the gym floor, among other things, to enhance the program. The money proved well spent.
“I told them our vision would be always having five goals: Win a state title, a regional championship, a city championship, have a team grade point average of 3.0 and send our kids to college. So establishing a high standard from the beginning, I think that was very crucial,” said Martin, who had six 20-plus win seasons.
In the 2008-09 season, the Clippers had a breakthrough, going 18-6. They hit the jackpot the following year when freshman Aquille Carr joined the program.
The dazzling 5-foot-6 point guard turned into a national phenom and YouTube sensation, drawing millions of views online. During his three years at Patterson, he piled up 1,990 points, was twice named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year and led the Clippers to the City league title in the 2010-11 season and a state title the following year.
In Carr’s three years, the Patterson gym was packed, with fans needing to arrive well before the start of the junior varsity games to get a seat. Many of the varsity team’s bigger games were moved to Morgan State to accommodate the demand. Carr was profiled in GQ magazine and CNN, among other national outlets.
“It was funny because an assistant told me Aquille Carr was transferring to Patterson and, at the time, I wasn’t into the AAU scene so I told him, ‘Great, we need players and it will be great to have him,’” Martin said.
With a returning point guard already in place, Martin had Carr come off the bench in his first career game against Dundalk, and he finished with a triple-double.
“The stuff back then was crazy with all the attention,” Martin said. “GQ Magazine, CNN, sold-out games and moving games to Morgan. I joked I needed a secretary to help with all the requests. Basketball-wise, Aquille was tremendous because he was so talented. He could give us 30, 40, 50 points a game.”
With perennial City powers such as Dunbar, Lake Clifton, Edmondson and City and the emergence of Poly, the success was well earned when Patterson carved out its niche.
“He always had his teams prepared to compete,” said Lake Clifton coach Herman “Tree” Harried. “[Aquille Carr] was their rocket and, from there, they did as best as they could to continue that level he brought.”
Before taking over the basketball program, Martin, a 1994 City grad who went to Coppin State, also coached soccer, baseball, lacrosse and tennis after he first arrived at Patterson in 1998.
On Friday, he expressed gratitude to school administrators along with his coaching staff of Theodoric Bell, Seth Hoffman, Darrick Oliver and Kevin Simpson.