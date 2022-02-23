No. 5 Parkville boys basketball beats Randallstown, 80-72, to win first Baltimore County championship

In a tight game in the fourth quarter Tuesday night, the Parkville boys basketball team did something it hadn’t done all year. The Knights played a zone defense.
The move paid dividends, helping Parkville (21-0) pull away for an 80-72 victory over visiting Randallstown (18-4) to secure its first Baltimore County championship in school history.
The fifth-ranked Knights were led by Sincere Barfield’s 22 points, while Caron Smith contributed 17 points and Dorian Jones added 15. Randallstown was led by 28 points from Quentin Wells, who gave the Knights fits all game and forced the switch to the zone.
“We hadn’t played one possession of zone all year, but we broke out a 3-2 zone. That slowed their offense down a little bit,” Parkville coach Josh Czerski said.
The Rams were not intimidated by the large crowd and the Knights’ undefeated record. After being down most of the first half, they fought back to tie the game at 34 with two seconds left in the half. On the ensuing possession, the Randallstown bench was assessed a technical foul for entering the court with time left on the clock. After Jones made two free throws, the Knights entered the half with only a two-point lead, 36-34.
Randallstown took a brief 38-36 early lead in the second half on baskets by Wells and Jayden Bannerman, but Parkville immediately responded. The Knights got a thundering dunk by Jones, his only one of the game, and a 3-pointer by Smith on a steal to take a 41-38 lead with 6:45 left in the third quarter.
Parkville went on a 7-2 run late in the quarter to run the lead to 52-44, but Randallstown went on a run of its own to pull within three, 55-52, entering the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Rams tied the game at 56 on a Bannerman layup with 6:49 left. That’s when Parkville switched to the zone. The move paid off quickly, as the Knights went on a 15-5 run to take a 71-61 lead with 2:37 left. Parkville made their free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
“[Wells] is a great player, and he got going downhill well against us,” Czerski said.
“It feels good to win this title and put Parkville on the map,” Barfield said. “Everyone came out to support us, and that was great. We were trailing in the rebounds, at least I think we were, and we started to play more aggressively on defense. We’ve played some close games before, so I knew we could handle the adversity down the stretch.”
Czerski said that both going undefeated and winning the county title were goals the team set in the preseason.
“One was going undefeated, two was winning the county title. Now we have to go out and complete three and four which are winning the regional and state titles,” Czerski said. “We still have some work to do. Another goal is for us to win the day. In games, and in practice. We just have to keep pushing forward.”
Parkville 80, Randallstown 72
R – Mason 10, Scott 6, Jeffers 12, Ja. Bannerman 8, Wells 28, Leonard 1, Porter 7. Totals: 28 12-25 72.
P – Williams 5, Barfield 22, Jones 15, Smith 17, Egeonu 3, Wylie 13, Worsley 5. Totals: 23 29-40 80.
Halftime: P, 36-34.