No. 6 Parkville boys basketball secures berth in Baltimore County title game with 60-59 win at No. 8 New Town

To clear a path to the Baltimore County championship game, the Parkville boys basketball team knew it would come down to another tough road game against another big rival Friday.
The No. 6 Knights, once again, never wavered.
With a balanced offense, consistent man-to-man defense and a steady hand at the free-throw line, Parkville claimed a 60-59 win at No. 8 New Town on Friday to improve to 18-0 on the season.
After claiming a tough road win against Milford Mill last Saturday, the Knights were able to match the same intensity Friday to clinch Baltimore County’s Division I with a 10-0 mark. Milford Mill and New Town (12-2, 8-1) both came into their respective games against Parkville with undefeated league marks.
On Friday, the Knights’ Sincere Barfield and Caron Smith took turns handling clutch moments to each finish with 14 points. Jadyn Williams added 11 points with Dorian Jones chipping in eight before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.
“We went on the road to the two other top teams, for sure, in Baltimore County and we took care of business. I like how we’re dealing with adversity at this point in the season,” Parkville coach Josh Czerski said.
In closing out the tightly contested win, the Knights got two clutch 3-pointers from Williams and Smith past the midway point of the fourth quarter and six straight free throws in the final 1:12 to finish 20-for-22 at the line. Despite all that, the Titans, who trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter and 58-53 with 21 seconds to play, still had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds.
After Camaren Sparrow (game-high 22 points) hit two free throws to cut the lead to 60-57 with four seconds left, the Titans forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play, giving them the ball for the final possession. But Sparrow’s 3-point try in the right corner hit off the rim, and Cameron Kirkland’s put-back at the buzzer was not enough.
Smith’s three, which came as the shot clock expired and pushed the lead to 54-48 with 1:48 to play, proved a microcosm of the Knights’ confident performance.
“I knew once I got it that it was going to be good,” he said. “We came in and we did what we had to do. We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we fought, we fought all the way to the end.”
Barfield hit four of the free throws down the stretch, including two with 11 seconds left. He said the preparation going into both big road games played a key role in being able to close out the wins.
“It was more of a focus level,” he said. “Coach Josh always tells us we’re going to come into these games and there’s going to [face] a lot of adversity. … I knew when I got to the line [with 11 seconds left], I had to be focused, I had to get out of my head, tune everybody out and knock those shots down and, at that moment, I knew we [were] going to win that game.”
New Town, which travels to Milford Mill at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, also got 10 points each from Cameron Blackmon-Bush and JT Mack.
“I think the effort was good, but I think we woke up a little too late,” New Town coach Derek Wise said. “We had some unforced turnovers early, missed some free throws and some easy baskets around the rim. They got two key threes that kind of broke our back — especially the one in the corner late in the game — and they didn’t miss any free throws. We just got to learn from this.”
Parkville travels to Catonsville at 5:30 p.m. Monday before closing out the regular season against Dundalk on Thursday. The Knights’ Baltimore County championship game against a still-undecided Division II winner will take place Tuesday, Feb. 22, with a time and location yet to be determined.
“We had to beat Milford and New Town to punch our ticket and we did that, so we’re going to be ready for the county championship and we’re going to win it,” Smith said.
P – Jones 8, Smith 14, Wylie 5, Barfield 14, Egeonu 6, Williams 11, Odetoye 2. Totals: 17 20-22 60
NT – Sparrow 22, Blackmon-Bush 10, Mack 10, Stanton 6, Greenfield 2, Carter 7, Kirkland 2. Totals: 21 13-21 59 Half: P, 27-22