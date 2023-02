Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 New Town at Parkville High School boys basketball. Parkville's Sincere Barfield eyes the basket in 2nd half action. New Town's Jaleel Hawkins is on left. February 17, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Browse photos of the boys basketball game between Parkville and New Town on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.