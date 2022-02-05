No. 6 Parkville boys basketball passes tough road test in 67-61 win over No. 10 Milford Mill

The Parkville boys basketball team spent most of Saturday afternoon at Milford Mill trying to figure out the puzzle presented by Millers’ dogged defense.
The play from both sides was intense and physical throughout the tightly contested game, leaving the final minutes a test of wills.
In the end, sophomore reserve Josiah Legree hit two 3-pointers and senior Dorian Jones completed a dominant all-around performance with two free throws to help No. 6 Parkville prevail with a resilient 67-61 win over No. 10 Milford Mill.
Jones finished with 21 points and blocked three shots in the deciding fourth quarter to lead a balanced effort as the Knights improved to 15-0 overall and 8-0 in Baltimore County’s Division I.
Milford Mill, which got a 21-point effort from senior guard Sammy Scott, fell to 7-1 and 4-1 in league play.
After securing double-digit wins in all their previous games, the Knights found out they could handle a stiffer test. With 1:18 to play, Legree hit his second straight 3-pointer to give Parkville a 63-60 lead. The Millers could muster only one free throw the rest of the game, as Jones swatted away Scott’s shot with 48 seconds to play and then pushed the lead to 65-60 with 25 seconds left. Caron Smith added 19 points, Sincere Barfield had 12 and Legree, who returned from injury less than two weeks ago, had the big closing stretch to finish with 10.
On the road against a perennial league power, the Knights learned a lot about themselves.
“I feel like we started off a little slow and then at the end of the game, our energy was up, the bench was loud, we were loud and we just fed off that and the game was flowing and we took over,” Jones said. “Everybody on the team can make big plays and we just went off that.”
The Millers set the tone the first time they were on defense in the opening minute. First, it was Andrew Rheubottom diving to the floor for a loose ball. Seconds later, Karaun Russell did the same to force the Knights to turn the ball over on a shot-clock violation.
For most of the game, both teams struggled to find any offensive flow.
The Millers led 17-16 after one quarter and didn’t make a field goal in the second until there was 3:18 to play. But they still managed a 33-27 halftime advantage thanks to a 15-2 closing run led by Scott’s five points.
The Knights, however, kept finding a way to get points when they needed it most. In the final minute of the third quarter, the Millers got a 3-pointer from J’Von Hale and two free throws by Davin Green for the game’s biggest lead at 51-44. But Jones grabbed an offensive rebound and got a shot off just before the buzzer to start Parkville’s own 7-0 run to draw even early in the fourth quarter. The Knights went on to make four 3-pointers in the final quarter to take hold of the game.
“Being able to have 14 games under our belt — knowing our team, knowing that we go eight, nine deep — it’s just huge for us. So we trust our guys,” said Parkville coach Josh Czerksi, who highlighted Legree’s poised play down the stretch. “There’s a new guy every game that’s stepping up for us each in addition to some of our main guys so being able to have options like that is great down the stretch.”
One of the Knights’ “main guys” is Jones, who made timely plays at both ends to help make the difference.
“He’s everything for us,” Czerski said. “Defensively, he can guard the best player. He’s blocking shots above the rim. He’s finishing. He’s hitting 3′s. He’s hitting clutch free throws. And he’s a workaholic. He just loves the game, puts the work in and now he’s reaping the benefits.”
Milford Mill put in an equally grinding effort but left some points on the board at the free-throw line. The Millers missed their first eight free throws and made just 13 of 31 for the game, while Parkville finished 18-for-26. While the loss dampens the Millers’ chance at playing for the Baltimore County crown, coach Ryan Smith said there’s a bigger picture for his team with an eye on a state title.
“It was a great game. I told my kids I wasn’t mad at them because we lost. They played their butts off — everybody — and that’s all we ask,” he said. “We’ll carry on from here — it’s only our eighth game. We got a little bit to go and we’ll be all right. By the time we get to 15, 20 games, you’ll see a whole different team.”
Both teams return to the court Monday with 5:30 p.m. home games. Parkville hosts Sparrows Point and Milford Mill looks to bounce back against Kenwood.
P – Jones 21, Smith 19, Wylie 1, Barfield 12, Legree 10, Egeonu 4. Totals: 20 18-26 67
MM – McGhee 4, Scott 21, Rheubottom 10, Hale 7, Green 6, Goode 8, Russell 5. Totals: 22 13-31 61
Half: MM, 33-29