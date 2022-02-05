No. 6 Parkville boys basketball passes tough road test in 67-61 win over No. 10 Milford Mill

The Knights, however, kept finding a way to get points when they needed it most. In the final minute of the third quarter, the Millers got a 3-pointer from J’Von Hale and two free throws by Davin Green for the game’s biggest lead at 51-44. But Jones grabbed an offensive rebound and got a shot off just before the buzzer to start Parkville’s own 7-0 run to draw even early in the fourth quarter. The Knights went on to make four 3-pointers in the final quarter to take hold of the game.