Parkville advances to 4A State Semifinals in double-OT win over Churchill

Parkville has a date for the 4A boys basketball state semifinals in College Park after defeating Churchill, 74-64, in double overtime on Saturday night.
“For our team, this is a goal we set was to get to College Park and win state championship,” Parkville coach Josh Czerski said. “You can’t put into words how excited they are and how hard they worked and pressed to get here. It was so worth the push.”
Churchill led late in the fourth quarter. Then Parkville’s hero came through.
Knights guard John Godinez hit a 3-pointer that bounced off the glass and into the bucket from just in front of the halfcourt line at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. He finished by scoring 35 points in the double-overtime affair.
It wasn’t anything knew for Godinez as the guard took over a tough situation in the regional finals — hitting four consecutive free throws for a victory over ninth-ranked Mervo. Godinez is Parkville’s leading scorer and known as the team’s “heart and energy.” Teammate Jordan Strickland added 12 additional points.
Parkville is set to take on Springbrook in the 4A state semifinals at the Maryland’s Xfinity Center in College Park.
Czerski is looking forward to the challenge of playing in a large college facility, especially with the sight levels for shooters.
“We have some very good scorers on our team,” Czerski said. “The depth perception is going to be something that they are going to have to get used to, but that’s going to be part of warmups, focusing what we do. The baskets are still 10 feet. Our kids need to be focused — this is what we worked all year for.
“So, just get in a rhythm and once we do that, I’m not worried about them. They are ready for this, they wanted this all year, it’s always spoken about. Let’s get there, enjoy the moment and winning all of the way through is our goal.”