No. 3 Parkville boys basketball starts strong, holds off Calvert Hall for 57-53 win

Parkville Knights' Caron Smith (5) launches a three point basket above Dwain Worsley while Calvert Hall Cardinals' Paul Arauwou (20) and Brendan Johnson (21) defend during the first quarter of a varsity boys' basketball matchup at Calvert Hall College High School's Coach Tuch Court Friday., Dec. 9, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The Parkville boys basketball team liked everything about Friday night’s early season road test at Calvert Hall.

The noisy crowd in the big gym. The fact that the host Cardinals were already playing their ninth game of the season, while it was just out for its second.

Advertisement

It was a test of mettle, and the No. 3 Knights proved up for the challenge.

Starting fast in both halves and answering every push from the home team, Parkville secured a 57-53 win over the Cardinals in Towson.

Advertisement

All-Metro senior guard Caron Smith scored a team-high 20 points while junior guard Sincere Barfield added 16 as the Knights improved to 2-0.

“It was great to be involved in a tough environment this early. It’s only our second game and their [ninth]... so it’s great to get this win,” Parkville coach Josh Czerski said. “The kids definitely weren’t in rhythm — we didn’t shoot the ball well — but they came out and handled business for the first road win of the year.”

Parkville's Dwain Worsley (3) reacts in front of teammate Sincere Barfield (2) after making a basket that forced Calvert Hall to call a timeout during the third quarter of Friday night's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Throughout the game, it appeared the Knights were primed to pull away, but the Cardinals (5-4) proved resilient.

The Knights hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and got a late tip-in from Favor Okigweh to take an 18-5 lead going into the second quarter, but the Cardinals answered with a 9-0 run of their own. Calvert Hall closed the half on a high when Brendon Johnson (game-high 23 points) hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Knights’ lead to 25-19 at the break.

Smith started fast in the third quarter, scoring seven straight points. When Josiah Legree hit a basket with 3:48 left, the Knights had their biggest lead at 40-24.

Not happy with a perceived lack of effort from his Cardinals, Calvert Hall second-year coach Gary Neal called timeout. The Cardinals responded with an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 40-32 on a basket from Tyrin Bizzelle with 54 seconds left in the quarter.

Parkville's Caron Smith (5) shoots a 3-pointer above teammate Dwain Worsley while Calvert Hall's Paul Arauwou (20) and Brendan Johnson (21) defend during the first quarter of Friday night's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The stretch showed promise, but also how far the Cardinals still have to go.

“To be honest, we have to grow where I don’t have to do that,” Neal said. “Playing at a school like Calvert Hall, you should never have to coach effort. That should never be an issue, so it was pretty embarrassing that I had to use a timeout to talk about effort.”

Advertisement

The strong response continued in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals cut a double-digit lead to 49-46 when Troy Tinch scored on a short runner at the baseline with 2:18 to play.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

But the Knights responded at both ends. Barfield scored on a baseline drive to make it 51-46 and got a steal on the next possession. Smith hit four free throws in the final 30 seconds to close out the win.

Calvert Hall's Tyrin Bizzelle (2) reacts after making a basket while being fouled during Friday's game against Parkville. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

After going 24-1 last season, losing to Eleanor Roosevelt by two points in the Class 4A state semifinals, the Knights have big plans for the season ahead. Barfield sees the necessary intangibles to accomplish those goals.

“I see perseverance. We embrace the challenge, we don’t shy away from anything, we don’t fear it,” he said. “I see teammates who want to win, who know that they’ll do anything — every little detail — just to win a game, to get by an opponent. That’s what I respect about the whole team and I think that will get us to where we want to get to, but we know we have to take it one game at a time.”

Both teams return to action Monday. The Knights will look to keep rolling when they host Archbishop Curley at 5:30 p.m., while Calvert Hall travels to Aberdeen at 7 p.m.

P — Barfield 16, Legree 4, Smith 20, Okigwen 8, Wosley 4, Woodland 5. Totals: 20 10-17 57

Advertisement

CH — Bizzelle 16, Johnson 23, Tinch 7, Biggers 5, Crawford 2. Totals: 19 9-15 53

Half: P, 25-19