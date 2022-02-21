‘No days off’: Renewed commitment drives Dorian Jones in breakout season for No. 5 Parkville boys basketball

The splash plays provided by Dorian Jones stood out the most as the No. 5 Parkville boys basketball team put together a sensational 20-0 regular season.
They can come at any second from the springy 6-foot-1 senior guard — monster dunks, blocked shots above the rim, pickpocket steals at midcourt — and get the crowd, teammates and coaches buzzing.
While the flashy moves draw the most attention, Jones is just as proud of the sound structure he’s maintained in not only a standout basketball season, but his senior school year.
For the Edgewood transfer, dedicated work in the classroom, study hall and the gym has been the necessary groundwork for his breakthrough success.
As he prepares to lead the Knights in Tuesday’s Baltimore County championship game against Randallstown at 5:30 p.m. in Parkville, Jones said his full-time commitment as a student-athlete came just in time.
“I learned that from ninth grade through 11th, I wasn’t really focused on school like I should have been,” said Jones, who now maintains above the “C” average needed to play basketball. “I was really just worrying about my basketball, but then I realized that school had a big role to go to the next level.”
Jones has more than made up for lost time on the court after his junior season at Edgewood was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this his first varsity season, he’s averaging 22 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots per game for the Knights. He’s also brought leadership and a sense of calm to a largely young group.
“Dorian is really focused in on being a team player, and to start the season, it was more about understanding the offense and how we play as a team,” Parkville coach Josh Czerski said. “Since then, he’s really figured out his role ― leading scorer, one of our best defenders — and the game has really come easy to him. He doesn’t try to overdo anything. He plays at his pace, he can’t be sped up and we are really reaping the benefits of that now.”
That includes some incredible highlight-reel moments. Despite his slight frame, Jones is long and athletic with the kind of spirit and explosiveness that energizes the gym.
“If you saw one of his reverse dunks that he almost brought down to his ankles before he finishes — the crowd is going crazy and he just jogs back,” Czerski said. “There’s no celebrating. He’s taking the same logic that we are in that we’re supposed to win these games and we’ll celebrate after we get into the locker room. … So he’s a very humble kid, he works really hard and he doesn’t get involved in the back-and-forth. He just plays his game.”
Well past the midway point of the regular season, the Knights were overwhelming the competition, winning their first 14 games by double digits. Then came a Feb. 5 visit to Baltimore County perennial power and undefeated Milford Mill.
In a game dominated by defensive intensity, the Knights trailed most of the way but maintained their poise to keep it close. In the end, they took hold of the game to secure a 67-61 win. Jones finished with 21 points and was everywhere on defense, blocking three shots in the fourth quarter to make an impression on Milford Mill coach Ryan Smith.
“He locks down like we lock down. He has that grit and doesn’t back down to anyone,” Smith said. “He has a knack in that he has great timing on defense and he blocked a couple key shots on the break we had that maybe would have put them away. He doesn’t give up on any play.”
Jones first recognized the team’s vast potential during fall league play. Junior guard Caron Smith (18 ppg) and sophomore point guard Sincere Barfield (13 ppg) have been catalysts, with others stepping up at key moments.
“We got a lot of key players that can score and we practice every day — no days off — and I just feel that’s what makes us special. We outwork everybody and that’s the difference,” Jones said.
The Knights are in position to make history. The program has never won a Baltimore County championship or a state crown. One of four seniors on the team, Jones will be asked to do the same he’s done all season when the stakes get higher.
“He brings leadership. He’s not afraid to let you know if you’re right, not afraid to let you know if you’re wrong,” Barfield said. “Another thing he does on the court, he’s a leader by his actions. He never talks. … For us as a team to see that, and see that since everybody wants to guard him and stop him from scoring and know that he’s going to keep pushing, it motivates us to keep on pushing with him. So we want to create opportunities for him and win games.”
As he continues to improve his grades, Jones plans to take the junior college route. He said he’s already received offers from several of the country’s top schools and is confident that path will lead him to an NCAA Division I program. In the meantime, he relays an important message to his teammates.
“When I talk to the younger guys on the team, I always tell them how grades are a big part — that’s where I messed up,” he said. “So I always tell them, ‘Stay in school, make sure you get the grades because they come first.’ I always tell them that because that’s what you need.”
What’s been the most important day of his life? Jones doesn’t have to think about it for too long.
“I’d say transferring to Parkville,” he said. “If I wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in right now. Coach Josh is talking to college coaches for me, getting me out there and I feel like this is a great program for me, a great fit.
“The difference here is that we work every day. There’s no days off. We’re in the gym every day. Teachers care about you and try to work with you every day to pass their class. I just feel Parkville is a great school.”