Parkville hires Ben Thompson, who led Gerstell to 2 MIAA B Conference titles, as boys basketball coach

Two years after stepping down as Gerstell’s boys basketball coach, Ben Thompson is scratching his itch to return to the sideline by taking over the helm at Parkville.

Thompson replaces coach Josh Czerski, who guided the Knights to their first Class 4A state championship in March before taking over at Loyola Blakefield later that month.

Thompson spent seven seasons from 2014 through 2021 at Gerstell, where he went 99-92 and led the Falcons to back-to-back Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference titles in 2018 and 2019. He stepped down to accept an administrative position at Gerstell, where he will continue to serve as Head of the Lower School.

Before his stint at Gerstell, Thompson spent five seasons at Christchurch School in Virginia, going 97-53 and leading the team to Virginia Prep League championships in 2011 and 2012 in addition to a Virginia Independent Schools state title in 2013.

Thompson is excited to return to coaching and accept the challenge of maintaining the success at Parkville.

“It’s great to come in following the recent success with the state championship and there’s obviously a winning culture here,” he said. “But really what I was impressed with most was the emphasis on the continued development of the boys as a whole as far as student-athletes.”

Said Parkville athletic director Jeff Markle: “We’re excited about the hire. He has the educational component and he knows the game of basketball. Obviously, his track record proves that he wins where ever he goes, and that’s what we want to continue here at Parkville.”

Czerski, a 2007 Towson Catholic graduate, went 116-33 in his six years at Parkville, capped by this past season’s 27-1 campaign that brought the program’s first state crown. The Knights also claimed three region titles and the 2021-22 Baltimore County championship under Czerski.

Thompson hopes to carry on the team’s success.

“One of the things that I’d like to continue at Parkville is playing with great passion. There’s expectations with the recent success they’ve had, so we want to continue to compete. Our teams will be cohesive and united,” he said. “I think what really stuck out to me, too, was a level of humility. One of the things the principal [Maureen Astarita] shared with me during the interview process was how the kids carried themselves the right way, how proud the school was of that group.”