No. 4 Parkville boys basketball’s unbeaten season ends with 59-57 loss to Eleanor Roosevelt in Class 4A state semifinal

WALDORF — Winning its first 24 games by an average margin of 28 points, the undefeated Parkville boys basketball team wasn’t used to trailing early like they did in Wednesday night’s Class 4A state semifinal against perennial power Eleanor Roosevelt.
When the No. 4 Knights did find their form and were able to build a lead that grew to as many as 10 points in the third quarter, they weren’t familiar with a team capable of rallying.
In a choppy game plagued with fouls, Parkville came up two points short in its bid of going undefeated and bringing home the program’s first state crown.
Roosevelt’s Jaylin Payne scored an inside basket with 17 seconds left and the Knights missed two chances to take the lead in falling to the Raiders from Prince George’s County, 59-57, at North Point High School.
The Baltimore County and Class 4A North region champion Knights end their season with a 24-1 mark. Eleanor Roosevelt, a winner of four state titles, including the last one in 2019, will meet Winston Churchill in Saturday’s championship game set for 8 p.m. at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
After Caron Smith was called for a travel as he hurried his off-balanced 3-point shot from the left side, the Raiders (18-5) celebrated while many of the Knights fell to the floor in despair. It was a tough way to end a special season.
“We gave it our all. That was our last game. It wasn’t supposed to go down like that way, but we fought,” said Parkville star guard Dorian Jones, who scored 14 points before he fouled out with 4.7 seconds left. “We’re 24-1, great season and we’re a family even with this being done. We’re brothers and we’re still going to be with each other after this game. Tough loss, but that’s what comes with it.”
The Raiders jumped out to a 10-2 lead with the Knights looking overmatched at the start. But Parkville settled in behind Jones and forward Emezie Egeonu’s 14 points to take a 31-29 halftime lead. It was Knights basketball to open the third quarter with two inside baskets from Egeonu, and when Smith hit a second 3-pointer in a two-minute stretch, they were up 43-33 with 3:22 left in the quarter.
Roosevelt, which got a game-high 16 points from Payne, methodically chipped away and took a 56-55 lead with 2:30 to play on a 3-point play from Bryson Whitley. The Knights, having to substitute regularly to avoid further foul trouble, only managed one basket in the final 3:33.
After Payne made it 59-57 with 17 seconds left, Jones tried to get through traffic but turned the ball over and was forced to use his fifth foul to stop the clock with 4.7 seconds left. After two missed free throws from the Raiders and a Parkville timeout, Smith got the ball on the right side, but he was called for the travel before getting up a shot.
“It was a tough game. We started to get into out rhythm and once we got it going, they fought back,” Parkville coach Josh Czerski said. “We were in foul trouble the whole game — we had four or five guys with three and four fouls early and throughout the whole game, so I had to sub guys here and there and that made it difficult to have our rhythm. It was choppy game and I was just hoping the boys were able to play because it’s rough when that happens.”
After claiming the program’s first Baltimore County championship since 1957 with an 80-72 win over Randallstown on Feb. 22, the Knights stormed through the North region before handling DuVal, 84-40 in Friday’s state quarterfinals.
With a new starting five, the Knights picked up where they left off in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season when they advanced to the state semifinals with a 22-3 mark before the tournament was cancelled.
“We’ve had a lot of growth in the program — this is back-to-back final fours,” Czerski said. “And 24-1 is nothing to hang your head at. Obviously, we wanted to go all the way and we thought we had it, but it’s part of the game — learning to enjoy the wins and learn from the losses.”
R — Payne 16, Rice 10, Kinard 9, Lewis 9, Sanford 1, Enworum 4, Raji 3, Whitley 2. Totals: 19 16-29 59
P — Jones 14, Smith 11, Barfield 7, Williams 4, Wiley 5, Egeonu 14, Legree 2. Totals: 23 7-10 57
Half: P, 31-29