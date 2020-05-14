Missed opportunity because of coronavirus isn’t end of road for Parkville boys basketball seniors

The Parkville boys basketball team was set to play in College Park in the Class 4A state semifinals in March, but didn’t get the chance to compete for a championship because of the coronavirus pandemic. There’s a silver lining to the story, though, as all of the seniors are headed to continue their basketball careers in college.
John Godinez, Jordan Strickland, Khalil Dukes and Alphonso Morrow will be competing at the next level. Godinez is going to Notre Dame College in Ohio, Strickland is staying local to play for Harford Community College, Dukes is going to Central Penn and Morrow is heading to Penn State Fayette.
“One is going to a Division I [junior college], two are going Division II and the other is playing in a Division III school,” Parkville coach Josh Czerski said. "We just had four really good seniors, good leaders and for those to get a chance to play in the next level, but you never forget those high school years and to make those opportunities that you have. That’s why we always tell our kids, ‘Play every game like it’s your last — every practice like it’s their last.'
“This is a perfect example and life lesson that you can’t take for granted that last shot, the last drill, the last game. It’s been a blessing to be able to have four young men that are going to be able to have a chance to play in college on one team and going 4-for-4 to get kids into school and get scholarships. It’s great for them, the program and their families.”
Czerski is a Penn State graduate and a big fan of the Nittany Lions. For Morrow, who is headed to a Penn State branch campus, his coach was a major driving factor in pushing him toward the program.
“When I went up there, I saw them practice,” Morrow said. “I looked to see myself how I could fit in with the program. I thought I would be a good addition to the team. He’s [Czerski] very efficient. I like his coaching style and it really fits the style of player that I am.”
The Knights went 24-3 during the 2019-20 season and each of the seniors played a major role. Godinez was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 19.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Strickland, known as a double doubles machine, averaged 13.9 points and 10.7 rebounds. Dukes and Morrow played essential roles, averaging 5.0 points and 3.5 points, respectively.
Losing the ability to compete for the championship was a blow to the team.
“I’ve been here since the ninth grade,” Strickland said. “I’ve watched the program grow and for us to get a chance to go fight for a state championship to be taken out of our hands in a matter of seconds, it had a big effect on me. One day, I was in practice and we were excited. We were going to Maryland to play for a state championship and it’s gone. We’ve been fighting all season — ups and downs. Once we were on top of the mountain, we got kicked off by one thing and we don’t get it back because we’re seniors.”
Godinez credits the hard work of Czerski, who took over the team in the 2016-17 season. Parkville was in the midst of an 8-14 year, and through Czerski’s coaching and the formation of a strong staff, Godinez and company flourished.
“Since we started the season, that’s been the goal,” Godinez said. “Coach 'C' just got everyone to the next level. Since he got here, we always knew he was going to get us to that next level. So, he’s always been talking about that during the season. All of the seniors have been working very hard — preseason, during the season — we just had to stay focused. We had to do whatever we had to do to get to that next level.”
The group of seniors bonded together, but three of them played with different programs to begin their high school careers. Godinez started at Pikesville for two years, while Dukes and Morrow were at Mount Carmel until this past season.
All four came together to set two goals — winning Parkville’s first state basketball title and going to college. In the middle of working toward those goals came the formation of a brotherhood. Each player ate, worked out and spent time with one another to build a bond that they feel will last a lifetime.
“When I first came there, he told me off the rip that he was going to get me into college no matter what,” Dukes said. "As long as I handled my part, he was going to get me to the next level and for the three seniors, they’re all hardworking. I came there and John and Jordan were really motivated, just trying to get me better each and every day, trying to work harder so that I can pass my limit so that I can overachieve.
“For ‘Phonso, he’s a great player, he’s a great teammate, he picks you up when you’re down, he doesn’t back down from anyone. They’re all like brothers to me and I’m very grateful for them.”