Archbishop Curley lacrosse makes it two straight MIAA B Conference titles with 15-9 win over Park

All season, defending champion Archbishop Curley lacrosse proved a cut above the pack in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference.

In Friday’s championship game against Park, the Friars put an emphatic final stamp on their case.

Sophomore attackman Brandon Mejia (four goals, three assists) and senior midfielder Trey Magnaye (three goals, one assist) led the way as Curley claimed a 15-9 win over the Bruins at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex. It’s the fifth B Conference crown for the Friars, who finished with a 12-8 mark.

In his first varsity season on a revamped attack, Mejia garnered game Most Valuable Player honors.

“Just hard work. I came out here like any other game — no pressure — and just played my game,” he said.

Just how dominant was Curley in its defense of the title? In going 7-0 in the league during the regular season, the Friars outscored their opponents by an average of 17-5 and followed with an 18-4 win over Friends in the tournament semifinals.

On Friday, the early goals came in bunches.

After falling behind 1-0, the Friars got goals from Jack Wojciechowski, Cooper Granados and Gavin Albright in a two-minute stretch midway through the first quarter. Four more came in the final two minutes of the opening quarter, capped by a goal from Magnaye with four seconds left that made it 7-3.

Dominant at both ends and balanced on offense — eight Friars either scored or assisted on goals in the first half — the defending champions had their repeat bid under control with a 9-4 advantage at the break.

They scored the first two goals early in the third quarter to cement the victory.

“We’re in a good place as far as our culture,” Curley coach Chris Ogle said. “That’s just something our seniors leave; class pass down from class and guys buy in. It has really served us well the past few years.”

Park got a four-goal, one-assist performance from junior midfielder Greg Mann and eight saves from senior goalie Riley Wilk. The Bruins close the season with a 12-3 mark with two of their losses against Curley.

Goals: P — Mann 4, Heller 2, Redmond-Hoel 2, Fisher; AC — Wojciechowski, Granados, Albright, Mejia 4, Magnaye 3, Roesener 3, Giannelli, Broadwater Assists: P — Mann, Baran; AC — Giannelli, Mejia 3, Roesener, Magnaye, Broadwater, Bieshl Saves: P — Wilk 8; AC — Burton 2 Half: AC, 9-4