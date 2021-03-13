Owings Mills running back James Jones rushes for 3 TDs in 32-0 blowout of Randallstown

“It feels good because it’s been a long time with the layoff and not knowing if we were going to get to play,” Hall said. “Honestly, for me this was a surprise. To have them out there and perform like that — I had freshmen finish the game off — it was a good feeling. Normally, we’d have a JV, so we don’t normally get the ninth graders on varsity like that. So, basically, our approach is to use this like a spring game. It’s just that we have multiple ones. We wanted try to get the young guys in there every single game and get them experience.”