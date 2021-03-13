Owings Mills running back James Jones rushes for 3 TDs in 32-0 blowout of Randallstown

James Jones ran with violence on Saturday afternoon.
The Owings Mills running back’s physical style wore down Randallstown’s defense, beating them down for three touchdowns as Jones and company snatched a 32-0 win. As a senior, Jones is just glad to get the opportunity to be able to put on his team’s uniform for one of the final times of his career.
“I’m just happy that they gave us a shot,” Jones said. “I already know that my coaches and my teammates are going to give me a chance — they look out for me when they block. I already knew that everything was going to come together, I just had to play my best and make things happen.”
Owings Mills coach Travis Hall saw his team score five touchdowns. After having a ton of down time with COVID-19 and the oddity of a spring football season, the idea was to play crisply.
“It feels good because it’s been a long time with the layoff and not knowing if we were going to get to play,” Hall said. “Honestly, for me this was a surprise. To have them out there and perform like that — I had freshmen finish the game off — it was a good feeling. Normally, we’d have a JV, so we don’t normally get the ninth graders on varsity like that. So, basically, our approach is to use this like a spring game. It’s just that we have multiple ones. We wanted try to get the young guys in there every single game and get them experience.”
Jones scored the first touchdown on a 7-yard rush with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Then, the senior had a 47-yard rush to give Owings Mills a 14-0 lead with 3:20 remaining in the quarter. Jones rushed for his third touchdown on a 10-yard rush to give the Eagles a 20-0 lead at the 4:10 mark.
The Eagles came out firing in the second half with a 9-yard pass from quarterback Kamar Crosby to slot receiver Amari Hall with 8:26 in the third quarter. Then, Crosby threw his second touchdown to Jabar Chappelle on a 40-yard strike for a 32-0 lead.
Randallstown coach Marvin Davis’ idea going into the game was to get his young players some burn, especially because they had no fall game tape. Davis’ youthful squad had a number of seniors who are committed to playing college football and he wanted to keep them fresh, due to their short turnaround for the fall season.
“As a coach, I’ve been able to improve with working with my guys in the spring,” Davis said. “It’s just tailoring how you teach and having an end goal in mind — not throwing the whole playbook at them each day, having productive meetings, productive group meetings within position groups and grooming the kids. We didn’t have a great game today, but some of the things that I saw that I was proud of was the ability to adjust on the fly. We had some young kids go in. I think that having this spring setting allows them to prepare better like the Texases and the Floridas of the world.”