Overlea boys basketball can’t keep up with Westlake in 52-41 loss in Class 2A state semifinals.

SILVER SPRING — Overlea’s quickness has been the Falcons’ biggest asset for the entire season. After putting a scare in top-seeded Westlake of Charles County, the Falcons found a team that was just a little bit faster.
The Wolverines went on a 20-8 run in the final quarter to defeat Overlea, 52-41, in a Class 2A state semifinal at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
Kevin Harris led the Falcons (21-5) with 11 points, while Nelson Bundy had 10. Westlake was led by Myles Jackson’s 17.
The Wolverines will face Prince George’s County’s Frederick Douglass, a 66-48 winner over Wicomico in the other semifinal, in Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center at 3 p.m.
The first half was a half of runs. The Falcons scored six of the first seven points, but then Westlake went on a run of its own. The Wolverines used a 10-0 run, with most of the points coming from Jackson, to take an 11-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Falcons were up next, going on an 11-0 run of their own to take a 17-11 advantage with 3:23 left in the first half. The run was keyed by treys by Harris and Korey Blair.
Westlake (22-2) cut the lead to one, 19-18, on a Jackson free throw, with 1:02 left in the half, but the Falcons responded with layups by Bundy and Koran Pittman, who scored at the buzzer, to take a 23-19 lead into the locker room.
As if a testament to the pace of the game, the entire first half was played in 29 real-time minutes.
“That pace was what got us here,” Overlea coach Will Watts Jr. said. “We were playing at our pace, but then we got away from our principles. We didn’t play defense, we didn’t make layups, and we didn’t make free throws.”
The Falcons entered the fourth quarter right where they wanted to be. After a Bundy layup with 6:04 remaining, Overlea held a 37-34 lead. Then Westlake got hot.
Guard Jaiden Wheeler hit a jumper with 5:42 left, and that was followed up on the next possession by a Jackson Prince 3-pointer to give Westlake a 39-37 lead. After the Wolverines used a basket by Jaylon Allen to take a 41-37 lead, Bundy cut the margin to two with a jumper with 4:15 left. From then on, Prince took over. The junior guard scored five of the next seven points to run the lead to 50-41 with 41.7 seconds left.
“They were the fastest team we’ve played all year,” Prince said. “I started driving more in the fourth quarter, and some shots that didn’t fall for us earlier started to drop. We also started rebounding better, and got back on defense.”
“Their guards started to give us trouble [in the second half],” Wells Jr. said. “They started hitting shots and we didn’t.”
For the Falcons, the loss was a disappointment, but Bundy said they proved a lot of things to other people, and to themselves this year.
“The year before COVID, we were 8-15,” said Bundy, a senior. “We were 21-5 this year. It’s been a great four years, and we had a great season.”
Class 2A State Semifinal
(at Montgomery Blair)
Westlake 52, Overlea 41
OVERLEA – Pittman 4, Allen 9, Harris 11, Blair 5, Bundy 10, Taylor 2. Totals: 18 1-4 41.
WESTLAKE – Simmons 3, Washington 2, Jackson 17, Wheeler 9, Herron 9, Prince 12. Totals: 21 7-11 52.