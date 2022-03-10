Overlea boys basketball can’t keep up with Westlake in 52-41 loss in Class 2A state semifinals.

Guard Jaiden Wheeler hit a jumper with 5:42 left, and that was followed up on the next possession by a Jackson Prince 3-pointer to give Westlake a 39-37 lead. After the Wolverines used a basket by Jaylon Allen to take a 41-37 lead, Bundy cut the margin to two with a jumper with 4:15 left. From then on, Prince took over. The junior guard scored five of the next seven points to run the lead to 50-41 with 41.7 seconds left.