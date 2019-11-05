Boy
Vincent Petrera
McDonogh, soccer
The junior forward saved his best for the season’s biggest game in leading the No. 1 Eagles (15-4-1) to an unprecedented third straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title Sunday. Petrera scored all three goals in the team’s 3-2 win over previous No. 1 Archbishop Curley with the game-winner coming in the opening minute of the second half. After twice giving the Eagles first-half leads with precise finishes from the right side — opening the scoring in the eighth minute and providing a 2-1 lead with 16:51 left — he put away what turned out to be the deciding goal at the start of the second half. A transfer from Worcester Prep, Petrera finished the season with 17 goals and 12 assists — both team highs — and seven game-winning goals.
Others considered: Taylor Calheira, Concordia Prep, soccer; Josh Jones, Boys’ Latin, football
Girl
Emma Campitelli
John Carroll, field hockey
The Patriots (13-5) opened the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference playoffs last week as the fifth seed, but behind Campitelli’s heroics, they closed out the week as champions. The sophomore wing produced not only one, but two game-winning goals in leading the Patriots to the championship. In Sunday’s 2-1 title game win over second-seeded Bryn Mawr, she scored with 17 minutes left to play to snap a 1-1 tie. In Friday’s semifinal against top-seeded Mount de Sales, a 3-1 win, she made a 30-yard run with the ball, getting past three defenders, before placing a shot in the upper left corner on a difficult angle to produce the deciding goal. A two-year starter, Campitelli finished the season with six goals and seven assists. She also plays basketball at John Carroll.
Others considered: Baylee DeSmit, McDonogh, soccer; Kennedy Koehler, Maryvale Prep, soccer