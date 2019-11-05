The junior forward saved his best for the season’s biggest game in leading the No. 1 Eagles (15-4-1) to an unprecedented third straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title Sunday. Petrera scored all three goals in the team’s 3-2 win over previous No. 1 Archbishop Curley with the game-winner coming in the opening minute of the second half. After twice giving the Eagles first-half leads with precise finishes from the right side — opening the scoring in the eighth minute and providing a 2-1 lead with 16:51 left — he put away what turned out to be the deciding goal at the start of the second half. A transfer from Worcester Prep, Petrera finished the season with 17 goals and 12 assists — both team highs — and seven game-winning goals.