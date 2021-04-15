Notre Dame Prep lacrosse holds off Maryvale’s late comeback bid in 10-9 win

“Peyton is incredible,” Jackson said. “She’s definitely one of my role models on the field. I’d say I’d like to play like her, she’s an awesome player. I think being able to practice with her every day and being able to play with her in games, we are constantly pushing each other to be better. The two-man just works all of the time with us. It just clicks for some reason. I think that we just mutually agree that we’re tired of being the underdogs and it’s time to get after it. We’re making teams like this scared.”