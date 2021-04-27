Annie Marshall and Nancy Halleron lead Notre Dame Prep lacrosse over Garrison Forest, 14-5

Notre Dame Prep walked onto Garrison Forest’s field Monday with a perfect lacrosse season hanging in the balance.
The Blazers continued their march to perfection with a 14-5 victory over Garrison Forest behind seniors Annie Marshall and Nancy Halleron. The duo combined for nine goals: Marshall, a Johns Hopkins signee, scored five, and Halleron, a Vanderbilt signee, scored four.
“It felt good,” Marshall said. “I think the most important part of the game is coming off strong in the second half, and I think our team did really well with that. At halftime, coach [Mac] Ford said that we had to keep the intensity up and everyone did. So, I think it was a really good job on offense and defense.”
One of the most important aspects of Notre Dame Prep’s group is its depth. The Blazers have a ton of players who are able to score at will and wreak havoc on opposing defenses. When one person goes down, two more sprout up in their place. They’ve become a formidable opponent.
“We’re lucky enough that we can put in our fourth and fifth lines and they’re just as good as the first,” Marshall said. “We’re able to run and it’s something special that NDP has that everyone on our team can play. It’s something that I love about the team.”
The Blazers (8-0) will take on McDonogh on Wednesday and then Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland-leading St. Paul’s on Friday. With high expectations and much excitement, the two seniors are looking to keep their team’s eyes on each matchup as they come.
“We’re so pumped. We’re taking each game one by one though,” Halleron said. “We’re not focusing on St. Paul’s yet. We’re focusing on McDonogh on Wednesday. We’re just really excited to get out there.”
Kailey Pelkey opened the game with back-to-back goals for Notre Dame Prep at the 24:42 and 24:38 marks. Ella Kokinis fired back with two goals (22:45, 22:05) of her own for Garrison Forest. That’s when Halleron got her day started with her first score (18:41). Halley Koras scored (15:53), followed by Emily Peek scoring her lone goal (15:15) to give Notre Dame Prep a 5-2 cushion.
Garrison Forest’s Livy LaVerghetta scored to cut the Blazers’ lead to 5-3. Marshall scored back-to-back goals (9:28 and 8:08), which was followed by Halleron’s second goal of the afternoon for the 8-3 lead. Kokinis scored her third goal with 5:02 left in the first half. It became the Halleron (0:23) and Marshall (0:03) show with the duo both netting their third goals before halftime.
Pelkey opened the half with her third goal of the game (23:39) and was followed by Marshall’s fourth (20:42). Kate Tomick (19:59) scored for the Blazers and Marshall finished with her fifth goal (13:43) of the game. Kokinis scored her fourth goal for the Grizzlies (7:22) for the final tally.
Garrison Forest (3-7) coach Liza Blue consistently looks towards Kokinis for leadership before, during and after games. Kokinis’ ability to look past her team’s scoring deficit and high-energy play is something that Blue would like to rub off on her team.
“Ella is definitely someone that can rise to the challenge against any opponent that we play and we value her a lot,” Blue said. “We keep her out there a lot and she gets a little tired [because] we keep her in during the entire game. No matter what, she’s a playmaker for us. So, that’s huge.”