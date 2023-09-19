No. 6 Notre Dame Prep field hockey edges No. 11 Mount de Sales, 3-2, behind Tess Hake’s hat trick

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Notre Dame Prep field hockey team has made a habit of getting off to strong starts in recent years. This season hasn’t been any different, but Tuesday, the Blazers gave every indication that they’re capable of continuing its latest surge for the foreseeable future.

Extending its season-opening win streak to five, No. 6 NDP got three goals from senior Tess Hake and strong play from a defense led by sophomore Emerson Ross to hold off host No. 11 Mount de Sales, 3-2, in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference opener for both teams.

The Blazers started 4-0 in 2021 and 10-0 last season before falling back to the pack. Players believe this year will be different.

“I feel like this team can get there,” Hake said. “This is our year. Our team chemistry is as good as it’s been.”

And that’s despite the team’s youth, starting underclassmen in all but three positions.

“We’re getting some really great play from some younger players,” coach Katrina Ross said. “I think the important thing for us is putting together all four quarters. It’s early in the season and I’m loving figuring this team out.”

In this one, Notre Dame Prep (5-0 overall, 1-0 A Conference) figured out Mount de Sales’ defense in the game’s opening minutes, putting it in control early.

The Blazers came out the aggressor, pushing the ball downfield and scoring twice in the first five minutes, making it 2-0 when Hake tipped in a shot from junior Kathleen Kane.

“We just came out and wanted to prove ourselves,” Hake said. “First conference game of the season, we wanted to show who we are and who NDP field hockey is. Just be us … We were just trying to push it down. We saw an opening through the middle so we just went for it.”

For youthful Mount de Sales (3-2, 0-1), the start was less than optimal.

“These games early, they’re a knife edge. NDP is experienced; we’re young and we’re learning,” Sailors coach Trace Thomson said. “That first quarter start … not our best. But we rallied up and started to play our game. Sometimes when they’re younger, it’s harder to rise to the moment. You just back off a little too much and you’re not as aggressive. We play a high-octane, come-at-you kind of game, and if you’re playing back off or are just a shade late, it makes all the difference.”

The Sailors, however, played better as the game progressed, first making it 2-1 when junior Pearl Gunther scored on a solo effort early in the third quarter, then, after Hake completed the hat trick off a feed from senior Sienna Klein, again got to within one when junior Kate Whipp knocked in Maryn Schreyer’s feed on a corner play.

But that was all Mount de Sales would get. Despite a late surge, the Blazers stood their ground, getting seven saves from senior goalie Kerigan Ross.

“I’m proud of them. They did a great job battling back,” Thomson said. “At the end there, it can go either way. We had some nice tight chances and I think NDP was reeling a little bit. They weren’t quite ready for that. It sets us up for a pretty good run here in the IAAM.”

Notre Dame Prep 3, Mount de Sales 2

Goals: N-Hake 3; M-Gunther, Whipp. Assists: N-E. Ross 2, Kane. M-Schreyer. Saves: N-K. Ross 7; M-Herman 4. Half: NDP, 2-0.