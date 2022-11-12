North Harford boys soccer edges Lackey, 1-0, in Class 2A state semifinal to reach first championship game

In what turned out to be the 10 most important seconds of Saturday’s Class 2A state semifinal game, the North Harford boys soccer team proved determined, precise and opportunistic.

Junior Ben Wardle’s strong run with the ball down the left wing was followed by an ideal left-footed cross to the middle, where he knew sophomore Jamail Holmes would be waiting. Unmarked by the Lackey defense, Holmes headed home the game’s first goal early in the second half.

Advertisement

It turned out to be the only offensive breakthrough, as the Hawks stood their ground defensively for the next 30-plus minutes to claim a 1-0 win over the Chargers to advance to their first state title game.

North Harford takes a 15-2-1 record into the state championship game next week against Glenelg, a 2-0 winner over Parkside in Friday’s other semifinal.

Advertisement

Glenelg boys soccer avenges state semifinal loss, defeating Parkside 2-0, advancing to first state title game since 1997 https://t.co/2uOHfyipMW — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) November 12, 2022

All the championships in the four boys and girls classifications will take place Thursday through Saturday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex. Dates and times have yet to be determined.

The Hawks followed through on their big plans with first-year coach Erik Lane, a 1989 grad who previously served as the JV coach, able to put all the pieces in the right places.

“It was their goal with me walking in, saying, ‘Hey, we want to make it to states’ because they felt they had it this year. And considering the program had never been there, it makes it hugely special for the school,” Lane said. “The students are on fire, so, yeah, it’s pretty special.”

From left, North Harford soccer players Jamail Holmes, Michael Lawry and Ben Wardle pose for a photo after a 1-0 win over Lackey in a Class 2A state semifinal. (Glenn Graham)

Unable to take advantage of earlier chances, the Hawks needed something special to breakthrough. It happened when Wardle, the team’s leading scorer, showed his persistence. He split two defenders down the left side and made sure the ball came with him, dribbling 10 yards to approach the end line before sending the cross to Holmes. Always urged to use his head more, he made sure to this time and ended up with his fifth goal of the season.

“Everybody tells me I need to use my head more and, today, I decided to and put it in the back of the net,” Holmes said. “It feels good, feels really good. Benny had a good cross and I was just thankful to be there.”

Lackey, which finished with a 13-3-1 mark and had three players combine to score 41 goals this season, pressed with urgency to provide anxious moment for the Hawks, but to no avail.

Moments after the goal, Anthony Diaz passed ahead to Ethan Reedy, whose 14-yard shot from the right side was turned away by Hawks goalie Michael Lawry. North Harford fended off three late corner kicks, with Lawry tipping two shots over the crossbar just beating Bailey Kindall to a ball sent right in front of the net in the closing minutes.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“We all work hard and came out here to win and that’s what we did,” said Lawry, who finished with six saves. “It can get pretty scary and I get a little hyped, but I know our team will come through for me and that makes it easier.”

Advertisement

At North Harford, the hallways were amped up all week going into Saturday’s semifinal. Wardle, who takes 14 goals and five assists into the championship game, knows the positive vibes will increase this week. He believes the Hawks are primed for a program first.

“It feels really good because we’ve worked really hard all year for this,” he said. “At the beginning of the year, we made it our goal to make it to the state final and it feels nice we’re doing it. It’s big. Everybody at school has been talking about it. We know it’s going to take a lot more work to bring it home.”

Goals: NH — Holmes

Assists: NH — Wardle

Saves: L — Rollins 5; NH — Lawry 6

Half: 0-0