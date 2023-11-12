North Harford boys soccer falls short in a Class 2A semifinal, edged by Damascus, 3-2

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In the frantic final seconds of Saturday’s Class 2A boys soccer state semifinal game, North Harford junior Cole Schultz delivered an ideal free kick right in front of the Damascus goal.

It found senior Mason Barker, who got good snap on the header he placed on target.

The Hawks’ final chance to tie — Barker’s poised bid with eight seconds left — ended up in the arms of Damascus goalkeeper Ty Washington as the Hornets from Montgomery County secured a thrilling 3-2 win at Bel Air High.

Surrendering an early goal and facing an uphill battle for most of the game, North Harford (9-8) showed character but was unable to get over the hump against the emerging Hornets, who make their first state title game appearance next week.

Damascus (15-2) next meets the Century — a 3-2 winner over Queen Anne’s for the championship at a date and time to be announced. All the boys and girls state title games will take place Thursday through Saturday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

For North Harford, which reached last year’s title game and wanted to go one win farther, it wasn’t meant to be. It didn’t go without trying hard.

“We were almost there,” North Harford coach Erik Lane said. “This is part of what we do in practice every day. I have my second team guys who came out every day ... I tell them, ‘Your job is to make it as hard as they can to be the best they can be.’ So when we need them, they can overcome situations like this and they believe they can do it. This really speaks to the heart of the entire team — that we can do that.”

The Hornets opened the scoring in the 11th minute on Nick Weaver’s 16th goal of the season off a free kick from 20 yards. They then spent much of the remaining first half pushing for a second goal that they were unable to get.

It opened the door for the Hawks, who finally broke through on a fine individual effort from Santiago Taboada. The sophomore forward got into the penalty area, got knocked off the ball but was able to get it back before scoring from 8 yards out.

The goal, coming with 20:10 to play, tied the game and also appeared to give the Hawks momentum.

North Harford forward Santiago Taboada, left, butts heads with Damascus midfielder William Lee as they battle during Saturday's Class 2A state semifinal at Bel Air. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Not so fast.

Two minutes later, Damascus senior forward Sam Kaganzev scored on a fluky deflection that got past Hawks goalie Mike Lawry (seven saves) to give the Hornets a 2-1 lead. They appeared to ice the win when Lawrence Ahwireng Jr. took a short pass from Weaver and finished from 12 yards with 8:19 left for a two-goal lead.

The Hawks were able to get one goal back when Ben Wardle had an easy tap-in off a shot that Barker hit off the post with 6:40 remaining in the game. In addition to Barker’s final header, they had two previous chances that the Hornets defense handled in securing their win.

Goals: NH -- Taboada, Wardle; D -- Weaver, Kaganzev, Ahwireng Jr.

Assists: NH -- Barker; D -- Weaver

Saves: NH -- Lawry 7; D -- Washington 4

Half: D, 1-0