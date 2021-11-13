Owings Mills football beats New Town, 28-25, to reach 2A state quarterfinals

They had a 28-18 lead entering the fourth quarter when Cosby and N’Namdi-Hall helped eat up most of the fourth quarter. But when they turned the ball over on downs with 2:20 to play, the Titans (7-4) made chunk plays to get down the field quickly. When quarterback Jah’Kem Allen threw to Akeem Wright for a 20-yard score, Owings Mills’ lead was suddenly down to 28-25 after Dominic Johnson’s extra point with 1:24 to play.