New Town boys basketball falls in final seconds to Frederick Douglass, 52-51, in state quarterfinals

The road to the MPSSAA semifinals was wide open for host New Town on Friday night. Unfortunately for the Titans, someone forget to tell Frederick Douglass of Prince Georges County.
The visiting Eagles got a 3-pointer from junior Albert Mouring with five seconds left and the benefit of a controversial official’s call, to defeat the Titans, 52-51, in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals. The Titans had a 16-point lead at the end of the third quarter, but were outscored 26-9 in the fourth. The Eagles scored exactly half of their points in the fourth quarter.
Arrington Greenfield led New Town (17-4) with 13 points. The Eagles (18-3) were led by Joseph Allen and Mikhai Arnold, each with 13 points.
Douglass will advance to next week’s State Semifinals, where they will play the winner of Wicomico and Liberty at a site and time to be determined.
When the third quarter ended, New Town was cruising. The Titans got a layup by Cameron Blackmon Bush with 36 seconds left in the quarter to take a 42-26 lead.
After that, the wheels came off the cart.
Over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, the Eagles went on a 15-1 run, cutting the lead to 43-41. Douglass’ Joseph Allen did most of the damage with eight points during the run.
New Town got a layup from senior Julian Mack to raise the margin to 45-41 with 3:34 left, but the Eagles used two free throws from Mikko Arnold and a layup after a steal by Mikhai Arnold to tie the game at 45 with 1:55 left.
The Titans got exactly what they needed on the next possession when Mack hit a 3-pointer to give New Town the lead back.
Douglass got a layup from Mikhai Arnold, who was fouled. After he missed the free throw, New Town’s Blackmon Bush was fouled on the rebound. He proceeded to make one of his two free throws, giving New Town a 49-47 lead with 1:12 left.
The Titans made 1 of 2 free throws on both of their next two possessions, taking a 51-47 lead with 34 seconds left.
Douglass got a one-handed layup on its next possession from Mikko Arnold to cut the lead to 51-49 with 14 seconds left. After an errant inbounds pass by the Titans, Douglass found itself with the ball with nine seconds left. Out of a timeout, Mouring took a in the right corner and drained a 3-pointer, giving Douglass a 52-51 lead with five seconds left.
But the drama wasn’t over yet.
New Town attempted to inbound the ball and Douglass’ Mike Patterson reached over the baseline and swatted at the ball. The referees called a technical foul on the Eagles and it looked like New Town was in decent shape. However, after a conference the referees reversed the call.
New Town was left to only inbound the ball, and a half-court shot by Blackmon Bush just before the buzzer bounced off the backboard, ending the game.
This led to a hasty exit from the officials, who were chased part way to their dressing room by several spectators.
When the dust settled, it left the Titans wondering exactly what happened.
“We had the same situation in our last game against Randallstown, where a player reached over the line and they were called with a technical foul,” Titans coach Derek Wise said. “I just don’t understand how they could take a call back like that.”
Wise, though, did recognize that his team fell apart in the final quarter.
“I felt like we got impatient and starting taking bad shots. We had guys who were rushing shots when we had the lead and missing assignments on defense,” Wise said. “We let them back in the game and we weren’t very poised down the stretch.”
Mack summed up the feelings of most of his teammates.
“This wasn’t at all how we wanted to end our season,” Mack said. “Our defense got lazy and they sped us up in the fourth quarter. I’m not going to lie; this one’s going to hurt for a while.”
Class 2A State Quarterfinal
Douglass-PG 52, New Town 51
DOUGLASS – Mikh. Arnold 13, Allen 13, Morris 6, Keels 2, Mikk. Arnold 8, Mouring 10. Totals: 19 10- 14 52
NEW TOWN – Sparrow 7, Greenfield 13, Mack 12, Stanton 9, Blackmon Bush 6, Price 3, Brown 1. Totals: 17 11-21 51.