No. 6 New Town boys basketball rallies to beat upset-minded Dulaney, 59-52

New Town boys basketball hit plenty of road blocks at Baltimore County rival Dulaney on Wednesday night, thanks in large part to the Lions’ scrappy play.

Coach Derek Wise welcomed the challenge and was curious to see how his No. 6 Titans would respond.

When crunch time arrived, their defense stiffened, they took care of the boards and they hit tough shots and free throws. Mostly, the Titans simply stuck together.

Senior captains Cam Sparrow and Arrington Greenfield each scored 17 points to help New Town secure a 59-52 comeback victory over the host Lions.

New Town improved to 17-2 on the season, while Dulaney, which got a 16-point performance from Jamariez Corley-Scott, fell to 12-4.

After falling behind by as many as nine points in the second quarter, the Titans rallied to make it tight throughout the second half. With the game tied at 49 with 4:10 to play, they pulled away behind their two captains.

Greenfield scored on a tough follow to give New Town the lead for good and later added two free throws. Sparrow blocked a shot, grabbed a rebound, chased down a loose ball and hit four free throws, including the final two, to seal the win with 23 seconds to play.

“We needed a game like this in the worst way,” Wise said. “We needed to be tested. We needed to go through adversity and I wanted us to show some character today and we did.

“I’m proud of my guys. We didn’t blink. We didn’t get flustered. We didn’t isolate ourselves and start pointing fingers. We stayed together.”

The Lions arrived with energy, a puzzling zone defense and a good mix of offense to get themselves in position to pull off an upset.

Leading 16-15 to start the second quarter, the home team went on an 8-0 run to take a 24-15 lead with 4:50 to play in the half. Corley-Scott opened with a spin move through the paint, and Paul Goss (12 points) added a 3-pointer to spark the rally.

The Titans never found a good rhythm, often relying on their trapping defense to generate points, but they didn’t panic. Greenfield scored six points to help cut the Lions’ lead to 28-27 at the break.

Neither team would budge in the second half until the Titans came up big in crunch time to close out the gutsy road win.

“It’s not one person, but the group, and down the stretch we made the right plays on defense, got rebounds, made layups, made free throws,” Sparrow said. “All in all, we just came and got it done. We were down [nine] and fought through. Everybody played their part to get the win.”

Greenfield said the team can fall back on this experience when the times get tough in the playoffs.

“These kind of games are very important because it teaches us how to go up against adversity,” he said. “We stuck together as a team to get the job done.”

Despite the loss, Dulaney coach Matt Lochte saw an opportunity for growth. The Lions picked up a couple early fouls in a game filled with them that proved costly down the stretch as three players fouled out in the closing minutes.

“There was some encouraging things I took away and we’re going to have to try to sustain that level [longer in games],” Lochte said. “It’s hard for a high school team to play 32 minutes of perfect basketball. That’s not what we’re looking for because it’s not realistic. What we’re looking for is to limit some of those mistakes throughout the game so down the stretch, maybe we have a four-point lead instead of being down a couple points.”

Both teams return to action Friday with away games set for 5:30 p.m. New Town travels to Kenwood, while Dulaney visits Patapsco.

NT — Sparrow 17, Greenfield 17, Hawkins 6, Price 1, Guerrero 7, Warren 9, Kirkland 2. Totals: 20 15-25 59

D — Corley-Scott 16, Hylind 6, Zhang 10, Gross 12, Wynne 2, Lane 6. Totals: 18 10-19 52

Half: D, 28-27